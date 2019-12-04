Research and Education's Technical Community to Gather in New Orleans for the 2019 Internet2 Technology Exchange
Meeting program includes 105 technical presentations, 45 working meetings, six demonstrations, nine in-depth tutorials, and three workshops
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 will host its annual technical meeting, the Technology Exchange, for the research and education (R&E) community from December 9-12 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, convening technologists, architects, scientists, researchers, engineers, operators, and students from around the U.S. and the globe. The meeting offers a robust program of workshops, demonstrations, tutorials, and presentations in advanced networking, cloud architecture, trusted access for education and research (InCommon), and information security.
Program Highlights:
- Matthew R. Rantanen, the director of technology for the Southern California Tribal Chairmen's Association and director of the Tribal Digital Village Network Initiative, is the featured speaker at The Exchange session on Tuesday, December 10 at 4 p.m. CT. Rantanen, an expert on community tribal wireless networking, is of Cree (First Nations, Canada), Finnish, and Norwegian decent, and an advocate for net neutrality, broadband for everyone, and opening more spectrum for public consumption.
- Scientific Computing in the Cloud – session will explore the growth in cloud services for scientific research and the effectiveness of commercial cloud platforms and services to support applications critical to the academic research community; discuss NSF support of cyberinfrastructure initiatives, including the CC* program and those involving cloud resources; present an update on Internet2's NSF-funded Exploring Clouds for Acceleration of Science (E-CAS) initiative; and offer examples of Internet2 research engagement activities to foster and enhance campus-based research activities and collaboration.
- Supporting Esports Infrastructure Requirements in PA: KINBER's Esports KESDX Service – session will outline how KINBER identified the need to better support the increasing esports and gaming needs in Pennsylvania in response to community requirements from campuses and added support for esports to its portfolio of network services.
- Twenty Years of Camping: Flying Pigs and Dead Guppies – this year marks twenty years of middleware work within Internet2. Some of the activities have been significant successes and others have been conspicuous failures. This panel will discuss some of those successes and failures and examine what led to those outcomes. In some cases, higher ed needs presaged needs in the broader marketplace; in some areas, international cultural differences led to technology and policy invention; in other projects, we misestimated the ability of an R&E institution to line up its varied constituencies or for developers to refactor code.
- What is Happening in Network Services? – a lively session on the progress of the Internet2 Next Generation Infrastructure (NGI) project along with a general overview of what is happening with the Network, including the progress since awarding the Optical RFP, the release of the Packet RFP, new services and progress with the platform model, and updates on the testbed.
- eduroam Mini-Mobility Day—eduroam is a global wireless network access service for research and education. This session will provide an update on the eduroam service, including a report on the Utah Education and Telehealth Network/Internet2 K12 Program pilot, and other eduroam and wireless presentations by community and industry expert.
- Towards a Next Generation Cyber-System for Data Intensive Sciences in the Large Hadron Collider, LIGO, LSST and EHT Programs and the National Research Platform – session by Harvey Newman of Caltech will discuss the progress towards addressing the challenges faced by these science programs and communities through advances in new software defined (SDN) and named data network (NDN) architectures coupled to high throughput analysis platforms and caching methods, end-to-end monitoring systems, intent-based workflow optimization methods with real-time analytics, and state of the art long distance data transfer methods and tools.
- Building the Millennium Falcon Without Knolling (or the Instruction Booklet) – session by Jefferson Burson of Harvard University and staff from Internet2 will focus on how to assemble a hybrid cloud solution from the pieces of Cloud Connect, NET+ AWS, NET+ GCP, and InCommon Trusted Access Platform. In these early stages of assembly, the R&E community is in the processes of narrowing down the many, many options into a few ways to fit the pieces together. L2 or L3 Direct Connect? Project per PI, or Project per Department? Root credential escrow or self service (or both)?
- Helping Build a 4+ Terabit/Second Network in One Week – four Women in IT Networking at SC (WINS) alumni join this panel discussion to share technical details on the unique areas of the network they have helped to build since their first experience with SCinet at the SC Conference.
- Internet2 Inclusivity Initiative: Challenges Faced and Lessons Learned from Community Women Tech Leaders – panel discussion focused on the experiences of female tech leaders within their respective organizations, including the creation of their own diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and mentorship programs, leading a diverse technical team, and what they have found works well for them.
- Improving Diffusion of RPKI within the Internet2 Community – session will report on the progress and lessons learned of Indiana University and Internet2's coordinated effort to improve the diffusion of Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) within the Internet2 community.
The 2019 Technology Exchange meeting is co-hosted by Internet2 members Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI), Louisiana State University, and the University of New Orleans. For more information on the conference program or to register to attend, visit https://meetings.internet2.edu/2019-technology-exchange/
EDITOR'S NOTE: Members of the media interested in obtaining a complimentary press badge for the 2019 Internet2 Technology Exchange should contact Sara Aly, saly@internet2.edu.
About Internet2
Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 321 U.S. universities, 60 government agencies, 43 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 100,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, and 56 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network partners that represent more than 100 countries.
Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.
Internet2 offices are located in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and West Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit www.internet2.edu or follow @Internet2 on Twitter.
