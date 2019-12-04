Research and Education's Technical Community to Gather in New Orleans for the 2019 Internet2 Technology Exchange

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 will host its annual technical meeting, the Technology Exchange, for the research and education (R&E) community from December 9-12 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, convening technologists, architects, scientists, researchers, engineers, operators, and students from around the U.S. and the globe. The meeting offers a robust program of workshops, demonstrations, tutorials, and presentations in advanced networking, cloud architecture, trusted access for education and research (InCommon), and information security.

Program Highlights:

The 2019 Technology Exchange meeting is co-hosted by Internet2 members Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI), Louisiana State University, and the University of New Orleans. For more information on the conference program or to register to attend, visit https://meetings.internet2.edu/2019-technology-exchange/

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 321 U.S. universities, 60 government agencies, 43 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 100,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, and 56 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network partners that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

Internet2 offices are located in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and West Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit www.internet2.edu or follow @Internet2 on Twitter.

