Research and Markets - Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023 with Atlas Elektronik, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin & Saab Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global submarine combat systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2019-2023.



Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. A submarine combat system is an integrated system for submarines that comes with sensors, command and control, communications, surveillance and fire launching equipment. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies. Many countries are investing in their submarine combat capabilities by developing advanced acoustic sensors and sonar technologies to dominate in undersea warfare. Countries like China, Russia, and the US are rapidly enhancing their submarines' capabilities to ensure rapid detection of objects or threats around their submarines.



One trend in the market is emergence of 3D printing and the use of composite materials. 3D printing also known as additive manufacturing (AM) is an upcoming technology that enables manufacturers to design and create using computer-controlled technology. Several companies have already invested in 3D printing technologies for manufacturing submarines parts and components.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is integration difficulties. A modern submarine combat system consists of effective sensors, fire control, ordnance, and control systems and an effective combat system integration to make all these work in coordination. Navies worldwide depend on CSI to effectively integrate submarine combat systems that involve the use of components supplied from different suppliers as each component has its specific functional requirement.



Key vendors

Atlas Elektronik

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Saab

Key Topics covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

SSN - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SSBN - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SSK - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2q75k4/global_submarine?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

