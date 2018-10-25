Research and Markets - Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023 with Atlas Elektronik, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin & Saab Dominating
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global submarine combat systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2019-2023.
Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. A submarine combat system is an integrated system for submarines that comes with sensors, command and control, communications, surveillance and fire launching equipment. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies. Many countries are investing in their submarine combat capabilities by developing advanced acoustic sensors and sonar technologies to dominate in undersea warfare. Countries like China, Russia, and the US are rapidly enhancing their submarines' capabilities to ensure rapid detection of objects or threats around their submarines.
One trend in the market is emergence of 3D printing and the use of composite materials. 3D printing also known as additive manufacturing (AM) is an upcoming technology that enables manufacturers to design and create using computer-controlled technology. Several companies have already invested in 3D printing technologies for manufacturing submarines parts and components.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is integration difficulties. A modern submarine combat system consists of effective sensors, fire control, ordnance, and control systems and an effective combat system integration to make all these work in coordination. Navies worldwide depend on CSI to effectively integrate submarine combat systems that involve the use of components supplied from different suppliers as each component has its specific functional requirement.
Key vendors
- Atlas Elektronik
- BAE Systems
- Lockheed Martin
- Saab
Key Topics covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- SSN - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SSBN - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SSK - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
