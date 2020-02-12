Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Report 2020-2025 - Analysis by Product (Reagent, Antibody), Technology (Western Blot, ELISA), Application (Proteomics, Genomics), End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product (Reagent [Sample Preparation (Media, Probe, Buffer), Antibody Production Reagent], Antibody [Type, Source, Research Area]), Technology (Western Blot, ELISA), Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Research Antibodies & Reagents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $14.56 billion by 2025.

The factors such as rising proteomics & genomic research studies, increase in the funding for research activities, and growing industry-academia collaborations - are driving the growth of the global research antibodies and reagents market. Moreover, increasing demand for protein therapeutics and personalized medicine, rising investment and focus on stem cell research, and growing need for new biomarker identification are also supporting the market growth. The increasing focus on research and development initiatives in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region is expected to provide strong revenue growth opportunities for players operating in this market.



The reagents segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents market in 2019 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period mainly due to increasing use of reagents and kits in research assays and techniques.



The research antibodies and reagents market for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry (end user segment) segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global market in 2019. This is attributed to rising adoption of research antibodies & reagents in the proteomics research and drug discovery programs with the growing focus of industry vendors on the development of innovative therapeutic drugs for chronic diseases.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the research antibodies & reagents market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America dominated the global research antibodies and reagents market in 2019, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific region. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the availability of new technologies in the region, increasing research activities to assist the development of personalized medicine, and the direct presence of the key players in this region.



The key players operating in the global research antibodies and reagents market are Abcam plc (U.K.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.) among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.1.1. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

1.1.2. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Proteomics and Genomics Research Studies

4.2.1.2. Increase in the Funding for Research Activities

4.2.1.3. Growing Industry-Academia Collaboration

4.2.2. Restraint

4.2.2.1. High Cost and Time Related to Identification and Development of Potential Antibodies

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Demand for Protein Therapeutics and Personalized Medicines

4.2.3.2. Rising Investment and Focus on Stem-Cell Research

4.2.3.3. Rising Need for New Biomarker Identification

4.2.3.4. Significant Opportunities from Emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin-American Markets

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Issues Related to Quality and Stability of Research Antibodies

4.2.4.2. Intense Pricing Pressure on Leading Players



5. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Reagents

5.2.1. Sample Preparation Reagents

5.2.1.1. Media and Serum

5.2.1.2. Stains and Dyes

5.2.1.3 Probes

5.2.1.4. Buffers

5.2.1.5. Solvents

5.2.2. Antibody Production Reagents

5.2.2.1. Enzymes

5.2.2.2. Proteins

5.2.3. Other Research Reagents

5.3. Antibodies

5.3.1. Antibodies Market, by Type

5.3.1.1. Primary Antibody

5.3.1.2. Secondary Antibody

5.3.2. Antibodies Market, by Production Type

5.3.2.1. Monoclonal Antibody

5.3.2.2. Polyclonal Antibody

5.3.2.3. Antibody Fragments

5.3.3. Antibody Market, by Source

5.3.3.1. Mouse

5.3.3.2. Rabbit

5.3.3.3. Other Sources

5.3.4. Antibodies Market, by Research Area

5.3.4.1. Oncology

5.3.4.2. Infectious Diseases

5.3.4.3. Cardiovascular Disease

5.3.4.4. Immunology

5.3.4.5. Neurology

5.3.4.6. Stem Cell Research

5.3.4.7. Other Research Areas



6. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2 Western Blot

6.3. Immunofluorescence

6.4. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

6.5. Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

6.6. Flow Cytometry

6.8. Immunoprecipitation (IP)

6.9. Other Technologies



7. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Proteomics

7.3. Drug Discovery and Development

7.4. Genomics



8. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

8.3. Academics and Research Institutes

8.4. Contract Research Organizations



9. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2018)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. GE Healthcare

11.1.1. Business Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.2. Merck KGaA

11.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.5. Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

11.6. Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

11.7. Eli Lilly and Company

11.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

11.9. Abcam plc

11.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.11. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

11.12. Becton Dickinson and Company

11.13. Danaher Corporation

11.14. Lonza

11.15. PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.16. Genscript Biotech Corporation

11.17. Bio-Techne Corporation

11.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.19. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

11.20. BioLegend, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejd607

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

