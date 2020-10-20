Research Antibodies and Reagents Market worth $14.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blotting, Flow Cytometry), Application (Proteomics, Drug Development), End User - COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2025 from USD 10.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The growth is due to evolution of market owing to factors such as growth in proteomics and genomics research, rising demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D activity and expenditure in the life sciences industry. Fueled by the growing demand for personalized medicine and structure-based drug design, the global market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 outbreak has boosted research activity due to efforts to understand the dynamics of the infection. We estimate that the major share of research antibody and reagent manufacturing, along with personalized medicine, will grow at a stable pace in the next five years. Due to the increase in research activity, both the availability of funding for research and the demand & manufacturing of reagents and antibodies are expected to grow. As companies after pandemic have scaled up their operations for testing and tracking the infection of COVID-19. This has given a chance for growth in profits for companies operating in the NGS and PCR markets. The growth in revenue is 5–7%, as COVID-19 testing has increased with the use of the latest technology of genetic and molecular testing. The shift in demand for research for COVID-19, neurobiology, and oncology has created a huge scope for testing solutions, such as western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, and drugs for researchers and laboratories.

The antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the research antibodies market is segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period. This is due to the research-use antibodies offer high specificity and selectivity and are used ubiquitously in biochemical and medical research for protein-target identification, regulatory characterization, and discovery.

The primary antibodies segment is accounts for the largest share of the research reagents market

Based type, the research reagents market is segmented into primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment held the largest share of the global research antibodies market in 2019. This segment is witnessing a strong growth due to the use of these antibodies in numerous types of assay formats. Their accuracy in biomarker detection and their high specificity and sensitivity are also driving their adoption

The media & sera reagent is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by type, in 2019

Based type, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into media &sera, stains & dyes, fixatives, buffers, solvents, enzymes, probes and other reagents. The media & sera reagent segment held the largest share of the global research antibodies market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the use of these components in all types of assays, cell cultures, and techniques.

The western blotting segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by technology, in 2019

Based on technology, the research antibodies market is segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. Western blotting segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2020-2025). This is due to the high adoption of this technique in proteomic and genomic research. The results achieved are easy to interpret, unique, and unambiguous, making it suited for evaluating levels of protein expression in cells, monitoring fractions during protein purification, and comparing the expression of a target protein from various tissues.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the research reagents market is segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions and Contract Research Organizations. The growth of this segment is due to antibodies provide a gold standard for the detection of a biomolecule or a pathway and are even capable of detecting specific changes in potential drug targets. Additionally, highly specific reagents are used to measure pharmacokinetic parameters in the preclinical and clinical development of biological drugs. The increasing demand for personalized medicine and government initiatives in this sector are the key market drivers for this segment.

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific research reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The growth of this market is primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness of personalized therapeutics in the region. Also, high-growth countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore are the major contributors to the Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market. This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics.

The prominent market players are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Lonza (Switzerland), GenScript (China), and BioLegend (US).

