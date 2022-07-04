Research Antibodies and Reagents Market worth $16.1 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blot, Flow Cytometry, ELISA), Application (Proteomics, Genomics), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market are projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2027 from USD 11.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Research Antibodies Market and Research Reagents Market"

244 – Tables

46 – Figures

285 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94212793

The Factors responsible for driving the market are, increasing growth in proteomics and genomics research, growing demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D investments in the life sciences industry.

The antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2022-2027). Factors such as antibodies use for research offer high specificity and selectivity and are used ubiquitously in biochemical and medical research for protein-target identification, regulatory characterization, and discovery, are driving the market.

The primary antibodies segment is accounts for the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market

On the basis of type, the research reagents market are segmented into primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. In 2021, the primary antibodies segment held the largest share of the global research antibodies market. This segment is witnessing a strong growth due to the use of these antibodies in numerous types of assay formats. Their accuracy in biomarker detection and high specificity and sensitivity are also driving the market.

The media & sera reagent is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by type, in 2021

On the Basis of type, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into media &sera, stains & dyes, fixatives, buffers, solvents, enzymes, probes, and other reagents. In 2021, the media & sera reagent segment held the largest share of the global research antibodies market. Factors such as use of these components in all types of assays, cell cultures, and techniques is driving the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94212793

The western blotting segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by technology, in 2021

On the basis of technology, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. The Western blotting segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2022-2027). Factors such as the high adoption of technique in proteomic and genomic research. The results achieved are unique, easy to interpret, and unambiguous, making it suited for evaluating levels of protein expression in cells, protein purification, and comparing the expression of a target protein from various tissues.

The drug development applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. The drug development segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2022-2027). Factors such increasing demand for personalized medicine and government funding & initiatives in the sector are the key market drivers for this segment.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions, and ontract Research Organizations. Factors such as the growth of this segment is due to antibodies provide a gold standard for the detection of a biomolecule or a pathway and are even capable of detecting specific changes in potential drug targets. Moreover, highly specific reagents are used to measure pharmacokinetic parameters in the preclinical and clinical development of biological drugs are the key market drivers for this segment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=94212793

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific research reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as increasing proteomics and genomics research and growing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the market.

The prominent market players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Lonza (Switzerland), GenScript (China), and BioLegend (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents, Consumables, Software), End user (Academia, Research Labs, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharma-Biotech Cos), Application - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flow-cytometry-market-65374584.html

Custom Antibody Market by Service (Antibody Production, Characterization, Immunization, Fragmentation), Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Recombinant), Source (Mouse, Rabbit), Research Area (Oncology, Immunology), and End Users - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/custom-antibody-market-164328301.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/research-antibodies-reagents-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/research-antibodies-reagents.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets