Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Worth $6.32 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to reach $6.32 billion by 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the overall healthcare industry. There is currently no specific treatment for COVID-19. Researchers worldwide are investigating preventative approaches and treatment options for COVID-19, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and antivirals, and investigating the repurposing of existing drugs to treat the infection.

In September 2020 , research at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals concluded that a combination of two monoclonal antibodies could work as treatments in coronavirus infected people.

, research at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals concluded that a combination of two monoclonal antibodies could work as treatments in coronavirus infected people. In April 2020 , AstraZeneca (U.K.) joined forces United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and the University of Maryland School of Medicine to discover novel coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies.

Key Findings in the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Study

The research antibodies and reagents market study present historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by product, technology, application, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors at the regional and country levels.

Based on product, the research antibodies segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2020 due to growing protein or cell-based research, increasing funding for the R&D sector, rising need for disease-specific biomarkers, and widespread application in biomarker discovery.

In 2020, based on end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market due to rising research activities with a growing number of diseases, the need for biomarker discovery for better diagnosis & therapy, and increasing drug development programs.

In 2020, geographically, North America is projected to dominate the global research antibodies and reagents market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as a well-established healthcare system, acceptance of advanced technologies, rising non-communicable diseases, increasing drug discovery programs & related rise in pharmaceutical research & development, rising focus on proteomics and genomics research, higher research funding, and presence of key players are driving the growth of this market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past few years. The key players operating in the global research antibodies and reagents market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG (Switzerland), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

Antibodies

Antibodies Market, by Type



Primary Antibody





Secondary Antibody



Antibodies Market, by Production Type



Monoclonal Antibody





Polyclonal Antibody





Antibody Fragments



Antibodies Market, by Source



Mouse





Rabbit





Others



Antibodies Market, by Research Area



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Cardiovascular Disease





Immunology





Neurology





Stem Cell Research





Others

Reagents

Sample Preparation Reagents



Media and Serum





Stain and Dyes





Probes





Buffers





Solvents



Antibody Production Reagents



Enzymes





Proteins



Other Research Reagents

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Western Blot

Immunohistochemistry

Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Others

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug Discovery and Development

Genomics

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

