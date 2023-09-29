Research Bridge Partners Makes Pre-Seed Capital Investment in Tetricus Labs

Research Bridge Partners

29 Sep, 2023, 07:45 ET

– The precision psychiatry platform – formed by a team out of Yale University – leverages machine learning to ensure patients with serious mental illness find the right diagnosis and treatment –

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Bridge Partners, which makes formative investments in biomedical startup companies based on the breakthroughs of preeminent innovators at research universities, announced a seed capital investment in Tetricus Labs, a Yale University spinout that is developing a machine learning platform for use by both providers and patients to enhance the precision with which mental illness is diagnosed and treated.

Tetricus Labs' was co-founded by Dr. Philip Corlett, an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at Yale University and internationally recognized expert in computational neuroscience, and Dr. Sean McCurdy, formerly Head of Ad Solutions Data Science at Pinterest. This interdisciplinary team is developing a multi-modal data approach to building personalized profiles of each patient to predict each patient's likely response to interventions for serious mental illness. 

The Tetricus Labs platform will enable psychiatric hospitals and independent providers to comprehensively assess new referrals, match patients with the right type and level of treatment, and monitor outcomes to refine and optimize care over time.

"Our vision is to empower patients to own their own care journey," said Corlett. "Through data, education and a network of high-quality providers who can deliver exceptional care and support, a patient can achieve recovery as efficiently, effectively and sustainably as possible."

"We're patient-founded, patient-owned, and patient-run," said Tetricus Labs' Co-Founder and CEO Lindsay Dow. "After my own 10-year journey of psychiatric misdiagnosis, I know firsthand that the current system is inadequately resourced to consistently render precise clinical assessments, but also that a patient can recover rapidly with the right diagnosis and treatment."

Research Bridge Partners' investment will fund the development of Tetricus Labs' leadership team and support clinical trials involving the company's machine learning platform. With this investment, Isaac Barchas, Research Bridge Partners Co-Founder and CEO, has joined the company's board of directors.

Research Bridge Partners also announced the designation of Dr. Corlett as a Research Bridge Partners Fellow – a group consisting of the foremost academic innovators who co-found companies to translate their research into clinical practice.

About Research Bridge Partners
Research Bridge Partners makes formative investments in biomedical startup companies based on the breakthroughs of preeminent innovators at mid-continent research universities—creating high quality investment opportunities that are sourced from geographies with thinner commercialization resources.

Founded by Isaac Barchas and Reid Hoffman, we use proprietary analytics to identify the less than 1% of academic researchers nationwide whose science and entrepreneurial mindsets are characteristic of successful biomedical startups. We then make seed capital and scaling investments and establish effective corporate structures to create portfolio-ready opportunities for downstream investors.

www.researchbridgepartners.org

About Tetricus Labs
Tetricus was founded in 2022 by Lindsay Dow, Dr. Philip Corlett, and Dr. Sean McCurdy to leverage breakthroughs in neuroscience & machine learning to revolutionize the patient journey from diagnosis to treatment and recovery. Tetricus' software platform supports leading psychiatric hospitals and providers to comprehensively assess incoming referrals, match patients with the right type and level of treatment, and monitor patient outcomes to refine and optimize care over time.

www.tetricuslabs.com

