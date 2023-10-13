Research by Audley Travel reveals the 10 most popular wines in the US

News provided by

Audley Travel

13 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne tops the list of the ten most popular wines in the US, according to a recent analysis of Google search data by Audley Travel. Moscato comes in at second, followed by Pinot Noir. The same research uncovered a 15% increase in searches for "vineyard tours," compared to 2022, indicating Americans' desire to explore the regions where these wines are produced.

"Champagne is popular because it's like happiness in a bottle," says Audley's France specialist Samantha Sutherland. "A glass evokes the bubbly joy of special occasions like weddings and New Year's Eve. Even the sound of that popping cork makes me smile.

"I think one of the things driving the desire for more vineyard tours is a desire for a more authentic experience of wine. America's love of wine is on the rise and with it comes a desire to connect to the people and the land behind the bottle."

When it comes to exploring the Champagne region, Samantha says you can take a day trip from Paris. "Many people want to spend some time in the big, well-known vineyards, like Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon. But to really get a feel — and taste — of the region's signature sparkling wine, I suggest a private tour instead. A driver and guide can take you to some of the Champagne area's smaller producers.

Moscato was the second-most searched for wine — the Italian word for Muscat Blanc, one of the oldest wines in the world. The most-common version of Moscato is Moscato d'Asti, grown in the Piedmont section of Italy, known for its light body and fruity-sweet notes of peaches and orange blossoms.

Coming in at number three, Pinot Noir is found in many European vineyards as well as other wine regions around the world like those in California, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa. And of course, Argentina and Chile are both known for wines, too.

Top ten most popular wines in the US:

1.  Champagne 
2.  Moscato
3.  Pinot Noir
4.  Cabernet Sauvignon (tie)
4.  Pinot Grigio (tie)
5.  Chardonnay
6.  Sauvignon Blanc
7.  Chianti
8.  Malbec
9.  Sherry 

SOURCE Audley Travel

Also from this source

Audley Travel reveals top locations for a sunny vacation this winter

Audley Travel reveals top locations for a sunny vacation this winter

Audley Travel has created a winter sun index to determine the top locations to visit for sunshine and blue skies this winter. Thailand tops the list, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.