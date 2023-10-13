Research by Audley Travel reveals the 10 most popular wines in the US

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne tops the list of the ten most popular wines in the US, according to a recent analysis of Google search data by Audley Travel. Moscato comes in at second, followed by Pinot Noir. The same research uncovered a 15% increase in searches for "vineyard tours," compared to 2022, indicating Americans' desire to explore the regions where these wines are produced.

"Champagne is popular because it's like happiness in a bottle," says Audley's France specialist Samantha Sutherland. "A glass evokes the bubbly joy of special occasions like weddings and New Year's Eve. Even the sound of that popping cork makes me smile.

"I think one of the things driving the desire for more vineyard tours is a desire for a more authentic experience of wine. America's love of wine is on the rise and with it comes a desire to connect to the people and the land behind the bottle."

When it comes to exploring the Champagne region, Samantha says you can take a day trip from Paris. "Many people want to spend some time in the big, well-known vineyards, like Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon. But to really get a feel — and taste — of the region's signature sparkling wine, I suggest a private tour instead. A driver and guide can take you to some of the Champagne area's smaller producers.

Moscato was the second-most searched for wine — the Italian word for Muscat Blanc, one of the oldest wines in the world. The most-common version of Moscato is Moscato d'Asti, grown in the Piedmont section of Italy, known for its light body and fruity-sweet notes of peaches and orange blossoms.

Coming in at number three, Pinot Noir is found in many European vineyards as well as other wine regions around the world like those in California, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa. And of course, Argentina and Chile are both known for wines, too.

Top ten most popular wines in the US:

1. Champagne

2. Moscato

3. Pinot Noir

4. Cabernet Sauvignon (tie)

4. Pinot Grigio (tie)

5. Chardonnay

6. Sauvignon Blanc

7. Chianti

8. Malbec

9. Sherry

SOURCE Audley Travel