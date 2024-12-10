Research by Percepto Shows How Reputation Management Techniques Best Affect ChatGPT

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research by digital reputation company, Percepto, has been released exploring the impact of GenAI tools, such as ChatGPT on online reputation management (ORM). The study concentrates on the correlation between GenAI information and search engine results pages (SERPs) - specifically on Google.

Focused on a sample of high profile individuals within the financial sector, Percepto analyzed online presence across both ChatGPT and Google Search. The data provided fascinating insight into how ORM practices can potentially affect the information generated by AI software.

Key findings include:

Half of all links sourced by ChatGPT also appeared on the first five pages of Google results, with 88% of those appearing on the first page (first 10 results).

Company Websites were the most prevalent platform type for information to be drawn upon as a source for ChatGPT.

Questions skewed with a more negative tone are more likely to source from news outlets.

CEO of Percepto, Ran Blayer, says: "Over the past 18 months, Percepto has been monitoring ChatGPT to see the potential implications it could have on the reputation of our clients - specifically considering the software's research mechanism.

"When we began to delve into its use and functionality in relation to online reputation management and content marketing activity for our clients, we realized more research was needed and the results were absolutely eye opening."

The research delves into vital reputation factors including positioning, sentiment (i.e. positive and negative search results), platform type and highlights the evolving relationship between ChatGPT and Google in the realm of online reputation management.

The implications for reputation management are clear: businesses and individuals must strategically curate their online assets to ensure that accurate and favorable information is prioritized in both search engines and AI-driven tools like ChatGPT. Reputation experts need to be mindful to factor in these considerations when strategizing from now.

To read the white paper and find out more about the research click here .

