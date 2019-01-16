Research college finds that elderberry syrup has a powerful effect on cold and flu symptoms

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin Institute of Wellness, an integrative health postsecondary institution, has published findings from a meta-analysis demonstrating the powerful effects of elderberry syrup on upper respiratory symptoms associated with the flu and common cold.

This is the first meta-analysis to be conducted on elderberry supplementation. The study found that elderberry supplementation substantially reduces flu symptoms with effects far greater than previously recognized. The analysis also confirmed that the herb is highly effective at reducing common cold symptoms. The research team's findings have been published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

Dr. Jessie Hawkins, the institution's research director, said, "These findings are exciting. While elderberry syrup has become a household staple, studies on its effects have been small and are sparse. We are now able to quantify the effects of elderberry and to understand how these effects differ based on factors such as underlying pathology and vaccination status."

The article, "Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) supplementation effectively treats upper respiratory symptoms: A meta-analysis of randomized, controlled clinical trials" offers the strongest evidence to date supporting the widespread trend of using commercial or homemade elderberry syrup to treat upper respiratory symptoms. This also provides an alternative to antibiotic misuse and a potentially safer alternative to prescription drugs for routine upper respiratory symptoms.

About the Franklin Institute of Wellness: Franklin Institute of Wellness is a fully authorized postsecondary institution providing science-based educational programs in herbalism, aromatherapy, and public health promotion to a worldwide body of students. The college is a leading research center for integrative health and conducts clinical trials, meta-analyses, and epidemiological studies on the benefits and risks of natural health interventions and practices.

Franklin Institute of Wellness

https://franklininstituteofwellness.com

615-261-3116

SOURCE Franklin Institute of Wellness

Related Links

https://franklininstituteofwellness.com

