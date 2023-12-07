Research consortium of Altair, JLR, and Danecca awarded funding through the Faraday Battery Challenge to create a new design process for electric vehicles

Altair to provide simulation and data analytics tools, and expertise to expedite breakthrough results

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced together with JLR and battery manufacturer Danecca, the company has been awarded funding from the U.K. government through the Faraday Battery Challenge. The three companies have developed a consortium to support a research project to develop a new design process for electric vehicles. The project funding comes from UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body sponsored by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to support the development of battery technology in the U.K.

JLR will also apply Altair's C123 process, a unique three-stage concept development process for body-in-white structures. They will also perform optimization with Altair® OptiStruct – a leading FEA solver in the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform – utilizing the solution's newly developed electrothermal features.

"We are excited to collaborate with JLR and Danecca on this innovative project to support the next generation of electric vehicles, with innovative, efficient designs," said Royston Jones, senior vice president of automotive, Altair. "Altair's simulation and data analytics tools will enable the consortium to develop a new design process of electric vehicles and batteries, which will help make these vehicles lighter and more energy efficient."

"We are thrilled to be part of such an innovative project and to have received funding from the U.K. government through the Faraday Battery Challenge," said Paul Haney, battery technology senior manager, JLR. "This research project with Altair and Danecca marks an important step forward in creating electric vehicles that deliver sustainable e-mobility for the future."

"By partnering with Altair and JLR on this innovative project, Danecca has the chance to advance the development of electric vehicles and battery technology," said Danson Michael Joseph, managing director, Danecca. "Our expertise in battery manufacturing, combined with Altair's simulation and optimization tools, will enable us to create more efficient battery installations that can power the next generation of electric vehicles."

The project runs from Feb. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2025, and will continuously explore how to make improvements through simulation after the components for the prototype vehicles have been ordered. All research results will stay with JLR, Danecca, and Altair after the funded project period and can be used for other customers or projects.

For more information, visit https://www.ukri.org/what-we-offer/browse-our-areas-of-investment-and-support/faraday-battery-challenge/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate                                                 

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan                                                   

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.769.2658                                               

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]                                         

[email protected]


Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa 

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]


Altair Asia-Pacific 

Man Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE Altair

