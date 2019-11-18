Research Efforts Underway To Save Beluga Whales From Future Extinction

MYSTIC, Conn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drastic changes in the Arctic temperatures as a result of climate change; predictions that the Arctic Ocean will be ice-free by 2040; a million species headed for extinction - these are just a few of the headlines.

Less than 30 vaquitas and fewer than 1,000 right whales swim in our waters at this moment. Four additional whale species number less than 10,000 each. Beluga whales in Cook Inlet and St. Lawrence are endangered.

The news is dire. But all is not lost. The ongoing efforts to stem the tide of climate change and cetacean extinction has ramped up in the scientific community; especially from renowned conservation researcher, Dr. Tracy Romano, Mystic Aquarium's Chief Scientist.

Recent studies have revealed that the adverse impact of climate change is having a more severe effect on the environment of beluga whales than previously realized. A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that warming in the Arctic is happening two to three times faster than anywhere else on Earth. Arctic melting has dire implications for belugas, including the endangered Cook Inlet Beluga in Alaska, of which NOAA estimates just over 300 remain.

Dr. Romano has been conducting research on beluga whales in the Arctic for decades. Her work is critical for the survival of belugas and endangered cetaceans in general: the data her team collects is creating a baseline of understanding for the species' overall health as a means to determine the impact of human activities.

Without a careful and dedicated study of belugas, populations of the species are destined for extinction. Dr. Romano's research is more crucial now than ever before.

"Our research while focused on belugas is applicable to other cetacean species," said Dr. Romano. "The technologies and health monitoring--like gene expression, immune function and much more--that we are developing and carrying out daily can be applied to all whale species."

Dr. Romano's research and conservation work over the last year has taken her across the Arctic, including visits to Anchorage and Barrow, Alaska and Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland. She has collaborated with native communities and scientists and led science based educational and cultural exchange programs in her pursuit to save beluga populations.

Dr. Romano is an emblematic representation of Mystic Aquarium's mission to save endangered ocean animals through a commitment to vital research.

About Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is counted among the nation's leading aquariums, offering exemplary care to a variety of species while also serving as the northeast's premier marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation center. Robust conservation and education programming along with unparalleled visitor experiences serve to strengthen personal connections to the animals and their environments. The mission of Mystic Aquarium is to inspire people to care for and protect the ocean planet through conservation, education and research, and introduces approximately 800,000 guests annually to thousands of animals through structured interpretations, specially-curated exhibits and hands-on interactions. As a leading research organization, Mystic Aquarium employs a full staff of scientists engaged in projects focused on the conservation and sustainability of our ocean planet.

