Research Finds More Than 80% of Dogs Lost Weight in 10 Weeks or Less with Wellness CORE® Healthy Weight Recipes While Maintaining Lean Mass

Studies demonstrated effective weight loss, preserved lean mass, and sustained weight management during the maintenance phase, while palatability testing showed Wellness CORE+™ Healthy Weight was preferred over select leading weight management dry dog foods.

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of premium pet food and treats heritage, today announced findings supporting the effectiveness of its Wellness CORE® Healthy Weight, Wellness CORE ® Small Breed Healthy Weight, and Wellness CORE+™ Healthy Weight dry dog food recipes.

Palatability testing showed Wellness CORE+™ Healthy Weight was preferred over select leading weight management dry dog foods.

The findings come from a series of feeding studies evaluating weight management outcomes, body composition, and palatability. Wellness CORE® Healthy Weight and Wellness CORE® Small Breed Healthy Weight were each evaluated in 16-week feeding studies that assessed both weight loss over 10 weeks and weight maintenance over 6 weeks, with the Small Breed recipe specifically tested in a panel of small-breed adult dogs to confirm its effectiveness for breed-size-specific weight management. The studies enrolled adult dogs with elevated body fat and body condition scores, including both males and females ranging from 2 to 8 years of age, and utilized dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans to objectively evaluate changes in body composition throughout the study period. Across both studies, more than 80% of dogs lost weight in 10 weeks or less while maintaining lean mass. The DEXA scans confirmed significant fat mass reduction and improved fat-to-lean ratios, indicating that lean mass is maintained while feeding these diets. When each diet was fed as a maintenance diet following the weight loss phase, zero dogs gained weight back during the maintenance phase, demonstrating the recipes' ability to help dogs not only lose weight, but keep it off.

Recognizing that long-term weight management depends on both results and feeding compliance, Wellness also evaluated palatability. In separate testing, Wellness CORE+ Healthy Weight, featuring freeze-dried turkey hearts & liver pieces, was preferred over select leading competitor weight management dry dog food diets. These findings highlight the importance of a weight management solution that not only delivers measurable results but also provides the taste and enjoyment that can support compliance needed for long-term success. "Mealtime is more than a bowl of food—it's the foundation for a long and healthy life," said Wellness Pet Global SVP of Innovation and Nutrition Greg Kean. "But we also know that weight management only works if dogs love what's in their bowl and pet parents can feel confident feeding it every day. Too often, diets meant to help dogs slim down fall short on taste and consistency. That's why we've focused on delivering a solution that supports both wellbeing and mealtime joy. In a palatability study, our CORE+ Healthy Weight recipe was even preferred over a leading science-based weight management diet—helping drive strong feeding compliance and better outcomes over time. With turkey as the number one ingredient, our CORE Healthy Weight recipes deliver high-protein, nutrient-dense nutrition that supports lean muscle, healthy metabolism, and sustained energy."

Wellness CORE Healthy Weight, Wellness CORE+ Healthy Weight, and CORE Small Breed Healthy Weight recipes are available at retailers nationwide and online. To learn more about Wellness Healthy Weight recipes and the science behind the findings, visit Scientifically Proven | Wellness Pet Food

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of heritage, is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food, treat and topper recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

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SOURCE Wellness Pet Company