Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard® Turns 100 and Teams Up with Milk Bar® for a Special Birthday Treat

A limited-edition dog treat collaboration brings oven-baked goodness to treat time

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of premium pet food and treats heritage, marks a milestone moment for Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard® with the launch of a limited‑edition collaboration with Milk Bar®. Created to celebrate the brand's 100‑year heritage, the collaboration brings together a century of oven‑baked treat tradition and Milk Bar's playful creativity, resulting in a joyful new take on treat time for dogs.

Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard® teams up with Milk Bar® for a limited-edition birthday treat for dogs

At the center of the collaboration is the Wellness ® Old Mother Hubbard ® Milk Bar ® P'Nutty® B-Day Party, a limited-edition dog biscuit that helps celebrate birthdays, gotcha-days and the joy in all of life's moments with our pets. Made with real peanut butter and topped with dog-safe vanilla yogurt icing, it delivers on the simple, oven-baked goodness Wellness Old Mother Hubbard is known for with Milk Bar's signature playful, nostalgic dessert vibes, now reimagined for dogs.

"For 100 years, Wellness Old Mother Hubbard has been a trusted name in treating dogs with simple recipes that are baked with love," said Wellness Pet Global SVP of Innovation and Nutrition Greg Kean. "As we recognize this incredible milestone, we wanted to do something truly special that honors our legacy while creating a new moment of joy for today's pet parents. Partnering with Milk Bar is our way of bringing a fun, celebratory twist to treat time paired with the care and quality ingredients that have always defined the brand."

Founded by Christina Tosi, Milk Bar is known for transforming everyday desserts into joyful moments, and that spirit is baked into the P'Nutty B-Day Party treat. Designed to celebrate pets' birthdays and all the moments in between, this collaboration invites pet parents to find joy in every treating occasion.

"I've always been a dogs-are-family kind of person, so creating something just for them felt really meaningful," said Chef & Founder Christina Tosi. "Birthdays are a big deal in our world, so partnering with Old Mother Hubbard to celebrate their 100th with something made for dogs felt especially special. It's about channeling that same joy and sense of celebration we bring to Milk Bar desserts into moments for the pets we love."

The P'Nutty B-Day Party treat is available for a limited time as part of the brand's 100th birthday celebration. To learn more about the products or to find an authorized retailer, visit https://www.wellnesspetfood.com/100-years-baked-with-love/.

About Wellness Pet Company:

Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

About Milk Bar®

Milk Bar is a sweet shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village and has developed a loyal fanbase in the fifteen years since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 10 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Chicago, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform, is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as DoorDash. For more information, visit milkbarstore.com1.

Media Contact

Haley LaKind

[email protected]

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1 MILK BAR® is a registered trademark of Milk Bar, used under license.

WELLNESS®, OLD MOTHER HUBBARD®, and P'NUTTY® are registered trademarks of Wellness Pet, LLC.

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company