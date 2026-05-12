Borozan brings 20+ years of CPG experience with deep focus on food brands

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of premium pet food and treats heritage, has named Allyson Borozan Chief Marketing Officer. Borozan, a veteran business leader with a successful track record of growing brands via award-winning product innovation and comprehensive sales and marketing strategies, joins Wellness Pet from Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, where she served as Chief Growth Officer and, prior to that, as Senior Vice President, Marketing.

Wellness Pet Company Names Allyson Borozan Chief Marketing Officer

Borozan brings an impressive CPG background including more than a decade in innovation and marketing roles for the Kellogg Company, helping to expand Kellogg's snacks and crackers businesses, as well as innovation and brand management roles with Kraft Foods Group (now known as The Kraft Heinz Company).

"We are thrilled to have Ally join our leadership team, bringing both her passion as a pet parent and her deep experience building and directing cross-functional teams spanning brand strategy, insights, innovation and omni-channel marketing," commented Wellness Pet CEO Reed Howlett. "There is such a clear connection between the work that Ally has been doing to engage today's consumers in pursuing better nutrition for themselves and our purpose at Wellness Pet to support the wellbeing of pets."

Wellness Pet recently unveiled an expansive line of new foods designed to meet pets' evolving needs and pet parents' desire for high-quality, protein-forward nutrition. These include new Wellness® Signature Selects® for cats and Wellness Protein Bowls® for dogs, among other new items launching in 2026. Wellness is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of its beloved Old Mother Hubbard brand of oven-baked treats with a special edition of Old Mother Hubbard treats in partnership with Milk Bar®1, New York City's #1 bakery.

"Wellness has a clear purpose, mission and culture and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the company at such an exciting time," said Borozan. "I look forward to collaborating with Wellness Pet's global team of pet parents and partners who are dedicated to bringing the very best nutrition to pet families."

Borozan is a graduate of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, where she earned her M.B.A. in Marketing, and she holds a B.S. from Tulane University. She is a proud pet parent of two dogs, Sasha and Missy.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of heritage, is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food, treat and topper recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

1MILK BAR® is a registered trademark of Milk Bar, used under license.

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SOURCE Wellness Pet Company