Research Finds Technology Coaching Improves Teaching and Learning

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research findings from the second year of the Dynamic Learning Project , a national program developed in partnership with Digital Promise, Google, and EdTechTeam, suggest that technology coaching leads to an increase in impactful use of technology in the classroom. As described in a newly released research report , teachers who received coaching as part of the Dynamic Learning Project reported greater skills in leveraging technology in their teaching, which resulted in increased student engagement and learning.

Last year, in the pilot year of the Dynamic Learning Project, Digital Promise researchers found that teachers who participated in the program used technology more frequently and in more powerful ways with their students. In the program's second year, researchers built on these findings to understand the impact of the Dynamic Learning Project at a larger scale, expanding the program and research from 50 to 100 schools across the United States.

The Dynamic Learning Project is unique in how coaches support not just more technology use, but impactful technology use—the ability of educators to use technology to develop their students' skills in six categories: agency, collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, and ability to select relevant technology tools. After working with their Dynamic Learning Project coach for the school year, more than 70 percent of teachers reported feeling more confident in their ability to use technology to engage students in developing those skills across all six categories, and nearly 60 percent of teachers saw a more positive impact on student engagement and learning.

"Our mission at Digital Promise is to close the Digital Learning Gap, and we know that capable teachers are the most important indicator of student success," said Karen Cator, President and CEO of Digital Promise. "Now after two years, our findings suggest that investing in coaching teachers leads to a culture shift within schools by ensuring teachers are supported in using technology in powerful ways."

In the 2018-19 school year, the Dynamic Learning Project worked with 100 schools in 18 districts across seven states—Alabama, California, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Each participating school received a grant which included tools, resources, training and mentorship for coaches, and support for administrators and their goals.

Support for the Dynamic Learning Project is part of Google's broader commitment to helping underserved communities benefit from the power of technology and their belief that everyone deserves access to a quality education.

"Google invested in the Dynamic Learning Project because we believe technology deployed in schools should be useful and impactful," said Michael de la Cruz, Head of Global Programs at Google for Education. "We are excited by the research showing that dedicated technology coaching enables teachers and their students to use technology in meaningful ways, and are hopeful these findings will help districts build and strengthen their coaching programs."

The Dynamic Learning Project coaches, supported by mentors from EdTechTeam, provided individualized support to teachers to help them select, tackle, and then reflect upon a classroom challenge and implement strategies with technology. The coaches, as well as school and district administrators, received sustained mentoring and ongoing professional development throughout the school year.

"It has been incredible to see the impact the Dynamic Learning Project has been able to have in such a short amount of time—both localized and ripple effects," said Jennie Magiera, Chief Program Officer at EdTechTeam. "We're proud to have been part of the team to create such an intentional program."

To learn more about the Dynamic Learning Project and its year two findings, read the full report and visit digitalpromise.org/dynamiclearningproject . The Dynamic Learning Project is now officially open to all interested schools. Visit dynamiclearningproject.com to learn more.

Press Contact:

Jessica Schuler

Digital Promise

410-598-9848

jschuler@digitalpromise.org

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

About Google for Education

Google is committed to directing our resources—our products, programs, philanthropy, and people—toward making education accessible for everyone. While technology alone won't improve education, we believe it can be a powerful part of the solution, and we want to help ensure that all teachers and students are able to benefit from it. We'll continue working toward a future where every student has access to the skills they'll need and the quality education they deserve. For more information about our work in education, visit edu.google.com and follow along on Twitter at @googleforedu .

About EdTechTeam

EdTechTeam works closely with educators, schools, and districts to effectively implement each organization's vision of school transformation. Through this work, EdTechTeam aims to inspire and empower educators to design meaningful personalized learning experiences for students and achieve their highest goals. For more information about our work, visit edtechteam.com and connect with us on Twitter at @edtechteam.

SOURCE Digital Promise