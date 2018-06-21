ACTON, Mass., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of The Skillful Teacher, one of the field's most widely respected professional learning resources for teachers at all levels, enhances an essential resource on generic pedagogy for all educators no matter where they are in their careers. "Whatever aspect of skillful teaching you want to improve, from discipline to lesson planning, this book gives you the drill-down details of what it looks and sounds like in action," says author Jon Saphier. Building on decades of research, The Skillful Teacher offers a comprehensive collection of evidence-based, best-practice instructional strategies for today's K-12 classrooms. The 7th edition adds a new resource website with over 100 videos to illustrate key concepts described in the text.

Research for Better Teaching Announces The 7th Edition of The Skillful Teacher: The Comprehensive Resource for Improving Teaching and Learning

Written by leading education experts, The Skillful Teacher is used worldwide by thousands of teachers as an essential hands-on, practical guide on effective instruction. It is used by hundreds of school districts for professional development and by schools of education to train new teachers in generic pedagogy. Pam Nehring, Director of The Center for Skillful Teaching, Montgomery County Public Schools, explains that "The Skillful Teacher has been the backbone and guiding text for our nationally heralded Professional Growth Cycle and the foundation of PD throughout Montgomery County Public Schools for 20 years. Now with the 7th edition, we add powerful new insights to our continued commitment to continuous learning about high-expertise practice."

The Skillful Teacher Framework includes nineteen different instructional performance areas within four core teaching functions: Management, Instructional Strategies, Motivation, and Curriculum. Each chapter explains a performance area in concrete and practical terms and offers guidelines, tools, and strategies educators can use to become more skillful. The 7th edition of The Skillful Teacher has been enhanced and expanded in many ways including: a candid exploration of anti-racism and cultural competency—issues that are especially timely in our current political and social climate; an in-depth study of the power of quality feedback and its relationship to student achievement; identification of the planning decisions that can impact the quality and effectiveness of a lesson; how teachers beliefs influence student motivation and effective effort; and on-line resources that provide readers greater opportunities to engage in the content and observe key instructional moves.

The Skillful Teacher is available for purchase in print for $84.95 on the Research for Better Teaching website at www.rbteach.com. The kindle edition is available for $74.95 from Amazon at www.amazon.com.

About Research for Better Teaching:

Research for Better Teaching (RBT) is a professional development organization dedicated to improving classroom teaching and school leadership. Founded in 1979 by Jonathon Saphier, Ed.D., RBT works to strengthen organizational culture and to institutionalize the study of teaching within schools and throughout school districts.

Press Contacts:

Jonathon Saphier, Founder,

196054@email4pr.com, (978) 263-9449

Beverly Ross Denny, COO,

196054@email4pr.com, (978) 263-9449

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-for-better-teaching-announces-the-7th-edition-of-the-skillful-teacher-the-comprehensive-resource-for-improving-teaching-and-learning-300670037.html

SOURCE Research for Better Teaching

Related Links

http://www.rbteach.com

