Research from PSafe Shows that 90 Percent of People on Public Wi-Fi Networks Do Not Use a VPN to Safeguard Sensitive Information from Hackers

"People have a false sense of security when using public Wi-Fi. With dfndr vpn, PSafe can ensure that a user's personal data and connections are always protected and safe from attacks," said PSafe Founder and CEO Marco DeMello. "Even if you don't think you're being tracked online on your phone, you are, so you need a VPN to protect your activities. Our research shows that 90 percent of people who use public Wi-Fi do not use a VPN and are exposing themselves to security threats."

That's why PSafe today announced dfndr vpn, a new privacy app for both iOS and Android devices that uses a virtual private network to encrypt all data and protect online activities from hackers. PSafe has also integrated VPN into its flagship app, dfndr security, for users looking for a comprehensive security and privacy solution.

More than 130 million consumers worldwide trust dfndr with the security of their phones. dfndr security has 20 million monthly active users. dfndr security already protects consumers' phones from viruses and phishing threats. dfndr vpn and VPN in dfndr security go a step further by protecting mobile privacy—allowing users to hide their data, identity, and even location. Key features include:

Be Invisible to Hackers

Hide data, identity, and browsing activity when connected to the Internet. dfndr vpn protects consumers from intruders trying to access information and activities using consumers' mobile devices, even on open Wi-Fi networks.

Change Your Virtual Location

Users can change their locations to dozens of countries outside of the U.S. or change their location to the U.S. while traveling abroad.

Get Unlimited Data and Zero Ads

Consumers can try the basic version of dfndr vpn for free or enjoy dfndr vpn Premium with unlimited data transfer and zero ads at a low monthly fee with an annual subscription.

Availability

dfndr vpn is available now on Google Play and on Apple's App Store

About PSafe

PSafe Technology is a leading provider of mobile privacy, security, and performance apps for the Android platform. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative products that protect consumers' freedom to safely connect, share, play, express, and explore online. The flagship antivirus and anti-hacking app, dfndr security, has 130+ million installations globally and was recently named a top-rated antivirus software by the AV-TEST Institute—the world leader in security and antivirus research. To safeguard and enhance Android users' online experiences, the company's app portfolio continues to grow and now includes a virtual private network app—dfndr vpn, a private storage app—dfndr vault, and a battery performance app—PowerPro. PSafe is funded by Redpoint Ventures, e.ventures, RPeV, Pinnacle Ventures and Index Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. with offices in Brazil and numerous satellite employees around the globe.

