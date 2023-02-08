Preeclampsia Foundation Canada makes announcement at 2023 SMFM Pregnancy Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preeclampsia Foundation Canada announced today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) 43rd Annual Meeting – The Pregnancy Meeting™ – that applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Vision Grant program.

Research Funding Available for Preeclampsia and Related Pregnancy Disorders

Preeclampsia Foundation Canada will award two medical research Vision Grants to study preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. One of the awards will specifically fund HELLP syndrome research, thanks to generous support from the Cara HELLPs research fund, created in honor of Cara Kernohan, who at 29 years old, lost her life tragically and suddenly to HELLP syndrome at 35 weeks. Grant award amounts are up to $25,000 CAD. The program is not limited to Canada and open to researchers across the globe.

Vision Grants are intended to provide initial funding for novel, innovative research by promising young investigators that will advance progress towards detection, prevention, or treatment of preeclampsia, HELLP syndrome, and other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Post-doctoral, Clinical Fellows, or Early-Stage Investigators only are eligible to apply. Projects with potential to alter clinical management and improve patient outcomes will receive priority, but any well-considered research proposal will be accepted for review. International applications are welcome; however, submissions must be in English. The Foundation has committed to funding grants that address known research knowledge gaps.

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with award notification in August 2023. Instructions to apply can be found at www.preeclampsia.org/research-funding (US) or www.preeclampsiacanada.ca (Canada).

Since 2016, the Preeclampsia Foundation Canada's Vision Grant annual program has invested more than $180,000 in novel research with the goal of supporting new, potentially groundbreaking concepts.

"I am delighted to see Preeclampsia Foundation Canada emerge as a significant force for positive change in the fight against this dangerous disease affecting pregnant women globally," said says Dr. John Kingdom, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist, Director of the Placenta Program and Chair, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto and member of the Preeclampsia Foundation Canada's Medical Advisory Board. "Canadian researchers are committed to this cause alongside their US and global counterparts, and are making important strides towards fostering higher standards of care."

"Preeclampsia Foundation Canada looks forward to supporting ambitious and innovative research that will lead to improved maternal and infant health," said Violet Mateljan, President of the Preeclampsia Foundation Canada Board of Directors. "We are very proud to partner and invest in research that will impact and make a difference for all expectant women and their babies."

About the Vision Grant Award program

According to the World Health Organization, preeclampsia is one of the least funded areas of research, especially when considered against Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs). The Preeclampsia Foundation's Vision Grants fund medical research pertaining to the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

About Preeclampsia Foundation Canada

Preeclampsia Foundation Canada was incorporated under the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act in May 2015. As an affiliate of the U.S. based Preeclampsia Foundation, its mission is to raise awareness and advance education and research of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. For more information, visit www.preeclampsiacanada.ca.

