Research Highlights Frequency of Genetic Risk Factors Among Men with Prostate Cancer, Suggests Role for Broader Screening

— Three-quarters of patients with genetic changes had clinically relevant findings, including eligibility for precision therapies —

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data presented by Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Virtual Meeting found one in ten men with prostate cancer harbor genetic changes linked to hereditary cancer syndromes and three-quarters of those patients met criteria for changes in cancer management or treatment based on their genetic findings.

The study of more than 4,000 men with prostate cancer also found no statistical difference in the rate of cancer-causing genetic changes based on stage of disease, suggesting common criteria used to restrict testing would miss clinically important changes for many patients and their families.

"These new findings provide further evidence of the strong genetic associations with prostate cancer. It's clear that we must continue to explore how we can make genetic testing more available and accessible for men with prostate cancer, which will support treatment decisions through targeted therapies, clinical trial eligibility and additional management recommendations," said Sarah Nielsen, M.S., L.C.G.C., the lead author on the study. "Not only does increased genetic testing benefit the patient, but it also lends insight into family health risks, and particularly for female relatives, who might face an unknown higher risk of breast and ovarian cancers."

The study also looked at the rate of genetic changes based on reported ethnicity. Study participants included greater representation of patients reporting African-American and Hispanic ethnicity than most studies that have examined the inherited genetics of prostate cancer patients. Researchers found lower positivity rates among men reporting African-American (6.2%) and Asian (6.7%) ethnicity, while the rates of genetic variants of uncertain significance were highest in these two populations (58.9% and 66.7%, respectively), highlighting the need to expand testing in these populations to better understand and normalize unique genetic variations.

Participants in the study received testing through Invitae's sponsored hereditary prostate cancer testing program which provides no-charge testing for men with prostate cancer.

