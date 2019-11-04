Research in Action Expands Global Reach With Key Analyst Additions and New Research Topics

Research In Action GmbH has now expanded its areas of coverage to include:

IT Automation (Eveline Oehrlich & Dr. Thomas Mendel )

) Marketing Automation ( Peter O'Neill )

) AND NEW … Digital Transformation and Cloud Services ( Lutz Peichert & Dustin McNabb )

With the addition of the Digital Transformation and Cloud Services space, Research in Action is now covering important topics in Digital IT Transformation including Cloud Infrastructure and Application Migration Services. The tremendous growth in digital transformation, as well as on public and private cloud spending, has spawned a complex variety of vendors, services and solutions. Enterprises need help understanding which Digital Transformation and Cloud migration vendors offer the most effective and efficient path to ensure business success. That's where Research in Action comes in.

In the first half of 2020, Lutz Peichert (formerly from ISG and Forrester Research) will focus on a new research survey targeted at vendor selection criteria for ensuring successful Digital IT Transformation projects. In addition, Dustin McNabb (formerly from IBM Cloud Infrastructure) will publish a new research survey focusing on those leading cloud application migration vendors which provide the essential tools, services, and expertise necessary to move legacy workloads to the cloud.

One of the key differentiators of Research in Action in the analyst world is the Vendor Selection Matrix™. In contrast to most other offerings that rank vendors, the Vendor Selection Matrix™ research process begins with a survey of leading enterprise IT or business decision makers which provides 60% of the comparative vendor evaluation. It provides a true outside-in view that is built on the most important benchmark available – the voice of the customer. This is balanced by analyst subject matter expert input fed by a combination of intensive interviews with software or services vendors and their clients, plus the informed, independent points-of-view - all of which combine to make Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix™ reports so unique.

In a recent webcast, Research In Action also revealed its research agenda of Vendor Selection Matrix™ reports for Q1 and Q2 2020 which will include exciting and cutting-edge topics such as:

Robotic Process Automation

AI Powered Chatbot Platforms

Digital Marketing Services

Marketing Lead Management

Digital IT Transformation Services

Cloud Application Migration Services

The full webcast can be viewed here:

http://researchinaction.de/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Who-WE-Are-Webinar-EN.mp4

And here is what customers are saying:

"The Goldilocks of vendor reports, Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix provides curated customer views paired with analyst expertise for a well-rounded perspective. Written by independent industry analysts who are very knowledgeable in their space (usually veterans of established research giants), these reports heavily incorporate user surveys, interviews, and/or review findings, in addition to extensive vendor research by the analyst, including in-depth presentations and meetings with the vendors." Lexi Baker, Act-On Software.

"Each year, Research in Action deploys its unique methodology to explore and evaluate the growing range of DAM solutions available worldwide. Certainly, it is not the only matrix available to help marketers make purchasing decisions, but it is the only one that is entirely vendor agnostic. Comprised of a buyer survey that makes up 60% of its evaluation results, along with press reports, peer contacts, social media, webinars and more, the Vendor Selection Matrix asks the right questions so that you can review the information all in one place and make much better decisions as a result." Morag Cuddeford-Jones, Censhare.

