Research in the Special Issue of Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Uncovers Previously Unexplored Cellular Mechanisms

News provided by

Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis

17 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

XI'AN, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-cell and spatially resolved omics have helped scientists take a closer look at tissue composition, structure, and function. This comprehensive understanding paves the way for them to uncover some intricate and previously unknown disease mechanisms. Three articles in the most recent special issue of the Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis (JPA) discuss how single-cell and spatially resolved omics help unravel intercellular dynamics, aiding the development of novel therapeutic modalities.

Continue Reading
Recent JPA studies show how single-cell and spatially resolved omics aid in the understanding of cell-cell interactions and the development of novel therapeutic strategies.
Recent JPA studies show how single-cell and spatially resolved omics aid in the understanding of cell-cell interactions and the development of novel therapeutic strategies.

The first study focuses on microglia-astrocyte communication which may improve the therapeutic landscape of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). It is based on the notion that after a spinal cord injury or stroke, reactive astrocytes in the brain form a 'glial scar', that is lesser known in the context of ICH. To this end, the authors used spatial transcriptomics to investigate how microglial depletion (induced using PLX3397) affects astrocytic scar formation in the early and late stages of ICH. The article was available online in February 2023 and published in Volume 13, Issue 8 of JPA in August 2023. The researchers discovered that during early ICH, microglia-derived insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1) regulated protective astrocytic scar formation by activating the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) signaling pathway, which was further activated by the repopulating microglia. In chronic ICH, however, the scar had less protective and more neurotoxic effects. Interestingly, this effect could be partially reversed by delayed microglial depletion. The corresponding author Jianmin Zhang says, "Delayed microglial depletion may help with chronic ICH. Combined early-stage IGF1/osteopontin and late-stage PLX3397 treatment could be a promising therapeutic strategy for ICH."

The second study attempted to investigate the testicular toxicity of triptolide, an active component of the traditional Chinese medicine Tripterygium wilfordii Hook. F., at the single cell level. Although triptolide is effective in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, its side effects, particularly testicular toxicity, limit its clinical use. The researchers used triptolide to treat mice, then isolated their testes and prepared single-cell suspensions. These were used to create a transcriptome map, which revealed that in treated mice, inflammatory response and reactive oxygen species signaling were upregulated, while germ cell and spermatid development were downregulated, indicative of triptolide-induced toxicity. "Our findings provide an invaluable resource for identifying the therapeutic targets of triptolide-induced male reproductive toxicity", explains corresponding author Dr. Chuanbin Yang.

The third study elaborated on the single-cell and spatial analysis of epicardial cells in mouse heart tissue from embryonic day 9.5 to postnatal day 9. The team identified that the gene markers Msln, C3, Efemp1, and Upk3b were specific to postnatal (mature) epicardial tissue and were associated with increased extracellular matrix (ECM) signaling. Furthermore, while Wt1, Tbx18, and Upk3b were expressed at all stages, Msln, C3, and Efemp1 were expressed only in mature stages. "The findings of our research can enhance the current understanding of epicardial cells, contributing to the development of more effective cardiac regenerative therapy strategies. This, in turn, improves the prognosis of patients with myocardial infarction and propels advancements in the field of cardiac repair," comments author Dr. Ling Zhang.

Together, these articles enlighten us with a deeper understanding of cellular mechanisms at the single-cell and spatial levels, offering hope for improved treatment strategies in the future.

Reference
Title of original paper: Temporal dynamics of microglia-astrocyte interaction in neuroprotective glial scar formation after intracerebral hemorrhage
Journal: Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpha.2023.02.007

Media contact
Mengjie Wang
[email protected]
Xi'an, China
+86-(0)29-88960092

SOURCE Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis

Also from this source

Three New Articles in the Special Issue "Single-Cell and Spatially Resolved Omics - I" of Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Articles Describe How Single-Cell and Spatially Resolved Omics Can Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets

Three New Articles in the Special Issue "Single-Cell and Spatially Resolved Omics - I" of Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Articles Describe How Single-Cell and Spatially Resolved Omics Can Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets

Single-cell and spatially resolved omics are emerging and rapidly evolving fields of biology and medicine. By allowing us to analyze gene expression...
New Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Articles Showcase Promising Therapeutic Candidates for Treating Cancer and Hearing Loss

New Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Articles Showcase Promising Therapeutic Candidates for Treating Cancer and Hearing Loss

Although cancer treatment has advanced significantly over the last decade, some fairly common cancers remain extremely difficult to treat. Besides,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.