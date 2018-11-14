Research Indicates Higher Advantages in the Functions of Thought Leader Liaisons Within the Multiple Sclerosis Space

READING, Pa., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International's newest report, United States Multiple Sclerosis, provides a competitive analysis of select multiple sclerosis organizations in the US. The report indicates an increase in the presence of Thought Leader Liaisons (TLLs) within the MS space since the previous report in 2016. Furthermore, the role of TLLs has become more advantageous to leading Pharmaceutical companies, as one of their main responsibilities is to target and maintain relationships with top-tier MS Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Marketing and Sales at PharmaForce International, says TLLs act as the key point of contact between KOLs and Marketing. Their relationships with Key Opinion leaders are crucial in driving product approval and loyalty.

"As the function of Thought Leader Liaisons develops, they become more valuable to sales and marketing efforts by building strong advocacy among key influencers in the MS space, says Wedemeyer.

Industry trends captured in the reports include insight specific to profiled companies including:

What has changed in each MS franchise since the last syndicated report in 2016

Current approach to the MS market

Organizational structure for MS commercial operations

MS product portfolio management

Field-based MS Medical Science Liaisons

Field-based MS reimbursement personnel

Compensation for MS Sales Representatives

For more information on the report mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@strategicreports.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence. The globally focused company employs market place experts uniquely qualified to perform research required by clients in most major pharmaceutical markets around the world.

SOURCE PharmaForce International

Related Links

https://www.pharmaforce.biz

