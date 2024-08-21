Research Innovations, Inc. Achieves Awardable Designation within the Department of Defense CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a provider of critical national security technology solutions, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Through achieving this designation, RII's PRIISM Decision Advantage Platform is now accessible to government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. PRIISM empowers distributed organizations with faster access to the data and workflow interoperability needed to make decisions at scale in support of joint and coalition campaigning. PRIISM combines data integration, data security, AI-driven analytics, and role-based workflows to enable campaigning across echelons, staff functions, and coalition partners.

"PRIISM directly supports five of Tradewinds strategic focus areas and we're thrilled to achieve this designation," said Jack Harrington, CEO of RII. "As today's threat landscape grows in complexity, RII remains dedicated to providing warfighters with solutions that empower them to make faster, more accurate mission decisions."

RII's video, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, highlights PRIISM's operational impacts and explains the platform's three mission applications spanning the C2 lifecycle: Accelerated Planning, Joint Targeting Platform, and Information Advantage. RII was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions.

Government customers interested in viewing the video can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, San Antonio, TX, St. Petersburg, FL, and London, UK, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII is a leader in Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

