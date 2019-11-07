Research Innovations Inc. Ranked 416th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

RII's founder and CTO, Rich Briggs, credits the organization's agile software development approach to providing leap-ahead solutions to emerging requirements across multi-domain Command and Control (MDC2), Cyber, and Big Data Analytics with the company's 220% revenue growth. RII's chief executive officer, Jack Harrington, said, "RII is a leader in applying new technologies to real-world operations, and we're employing artificial intelligence and machine learning to address our customers' most difficult challenges."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Research Innovations Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome™ solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients.

SOURCE Research Innovations, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchinnovations.com

