Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) wins $40M contract to support the Information Environment

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of a $40M follow-on contract to provide critical capabilities in support of the information environment. The contract delivers impactful solutions leveraging RII's domain-agnostic Task Coordination and Collaborative Mission Manager frameworks for enterprise coordination and collaboration, advanced analytics, and visualization.

RII is developing and applying state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to enable users to plan, coordinate, and make decisions faster and better with vast amounts of disparate data. RII develops this technology using an agile software development process honed over years of research and engineering efforts. The process leverages experts embedded with users to elicit requirements and provide immediate and continuous feedback on the use of the technology. RII's approach allows new capabilities to be developed, tested, and proven far more efficiently and rapidly than with traditional methods, making it particularly well suited to address rapidly evolving needs.

"This contract is an important milestone in operationalizing capabilities for planning and acting within the information environment," said Rich Briggs, RII's founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Due to the flexibility of the underlying framework, RII is also applying the platform to provide cyber situational understanding as well as multi-domain command & control," said Doug Greenlaw, RII's VP of Strategic Growth.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously AwesomeTM solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

