Research Innovations, Inc. wins $48M GRIDS III MATOC to deliver advanced technology solutions to the Department of Defense

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc., a national security technology solutions company, announced its receipt of a Multiple-Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Department of Defense's Army Geospatial Center (AGC). The shared-capacity contract ceiling is $48M over a five-year period and will further extend Research Innovations, Inc.'s (RII) ability to provide cutting-edge solutions for customers across the national security sector.

Through the GRIDS III contract, AGC will acquire special skills, systems engineering and technical services to perform research and development activities that relate to rapid development, limited fielding and geospatial technology services for the warfighter in support of the Army's Battle Command Systems. "We're excited about this win and are looking forward to bringing more of our capabilities to the Army Geospatial Center," said Rich Briggs, RII's founder and Chief Technology Officer. "This vehicle will enable us to continue our mission of creating RIIdiculously Awesome ™ solutions that make the world safer."

This contract allows RII to leverage the technologies that RII has developed over the past decade and applied to some of the most pressing national security challenges for advanced analytics, leveraging our strength in big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and advanced visualization technologies to support specific mission requirements.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, San Antonio, TX and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome™ solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.





