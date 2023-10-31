RESEARCH INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES MAJOR STAFFING EXPANSION

News provided by

Chestnut Health Systems

31 Oct, 2023, 14:13 ET

Staff additions nearly double Institute size

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent addition of five senior research scientists and 40 research support staff members represents a near doubling in size of Chestnut Health Systems™' Lighthouse Institute (LI).  

Continue Reading
Meet the Bright Minds of Lighthouse Institute: A Team of Visionaries Expanding the Horizons of Research and Service Excellence
Meet the Bright Minds of Lighthouse Institute: A Team of Visionaries Expanding the Horizons of Research and Service Excellence

The newly-hired researchers bringing their funding and staff are Dr.s Jason E. Chapman, Ph.D. (Drexel University, 2003); Gracelyn Cruden, Ph.D. (University of North CarolinaChapel Hill, 2019); Tess K. Drazdowski, Ph.D., (Virginia Commonwealth University, 2016); Lisa Saldana, Ph.D. (University of MissouriColumbia, 2003); and Ashli J. Sheidow, Ph.D. (University of Illinois at Chicago, 2001). With their hiring, Chestnut has opened new offices in Eugene, Oregon.  They are joined by 48 new employees to join LI from the Eugene location, including 2 Assistant Scientists (Dr.s Jamie Jaramillo, Ryan Singh), 2 Post-Doctoral Scientists (Drs. Sierra Castedo de Martell, Patrick Hibbard) and a new program director (Mr. Mark Campbell). In all, the team is working on 25 research projects, all funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The hires represent significant growth for LI across virtually every measure:

  • The number of senior scientists and directors increases from 5 to 11
  • The total number of staff members increases from 65 to 110
  • The number of research projects grows from 36 to 61
  • LI now offers 11 evidence-based tools and treatment protocols, compared to six previously
  • Gross research-related revenue grows from $9.5 million to $16.6 million

"Chestnut's entire leadership team is beyond excited to see how much LI can accomplish and its future impact on the behavioral health field with this consolidation of unparalleled talent," said David A. Sharar, Chief Executive Officer, Chestnut Health Systems.

Lighthouse Institute was established 37 years ago by Bill White and has subsequently been led by Drs. Mark Godley, Christy Scott, and now Michael Dennis. LI's mission is to help practitioners improve the quality of their services through their national research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), program evaluation funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and training on evidence-based practices for local systems of care and agencies. Institute staff have backgrounds and expertise in addictions, business, education, management information systems, psychology, public health, rehabilitation, research methods, statistics, and social work.  LI also seeks to provide a place for people working in Indian Country and/or who have lived experiences with recovery and legal/welfare system involvement. More at https://www.chestnut.org/lighthouse-institute/.

Chestnut Health Systems is a not-for-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides addiction treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, prevention education, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. For more information, visit our website at www.chestnut.org.

SOURCE Chestnut Health Systems

Also from this source

Solutions to Nation's Behavioral Health Crisis found in Peer Specialists, Public-Private Partnership

Solutions to Nation's Behavioral Health Crisis found in Peer Specialists, Public-Private Partnership

Like lots of public transit systems, the St. Clair County, Illinois Transit District (SCCTD) had become the go-to option for many people facing some...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.