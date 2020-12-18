Research Instruments Corporation Exclusively Options US Patent for X-ray Imaging Processing Techniques from Brown University

Co-inventor Christoph Rose-Petruck, a Brown professor of chemistry, explained that the optioned technology enables the X-ray imaging of an entire battery with high sensitivity to the electrodes' nano-structure which is invisible with conventional X-ray imaging. X-ray images taken with this technology during the initial battery charging cycle help predict the future performance of the batteries. This can be critical quality control as lithium-ion batteries power modern life ranging from cars and airplanes to cell phones.

Daniel DeCiccio, cofounder of Research Instruments Corporation, said that the IP strengthens the company's portfolio geared to high resolution and high throughput X-ray imaging. "We can leverage these algorithms and methods to create new solutions with our breakthrough laser-driven X-ray source (LPXS) to address the $30 billion global lithium-ion battery market and offer better quality-control solutions to the industrial X-ray inspection systems market.

Neil Veloso, Brown University, executive director of Brown Technology Innovations said, "We're excited to work with Research Instruments Corporation to translate innovations into real-world applications and X-ray imaging solutions for the future. Through technology transfer and collaboration like this we are spearheading at Brown with alumni, students and educators," Veloso said, "we can protect and nurture discoveries to get them out in the marketplace and impact society as a whole."

Rose-Petruck added, "third-party device manufacturers can integrate our novel platform technologies and algorithms to build higher-resolution X-ray imaging systems. Beyond industrial applications, such as battery inspection on the production line, we're working on medical device solutions that produce, for instance lung X-ray images, offering greater resolution leading to higher diagnostic accuracy at significantly lower radiation dose to patients compared to the current standard of care."

Introduction to the X-ray Generation Technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQ2yFaLN0I0

About Research Instruments Corporation: https://www.resinstcorp.com/

