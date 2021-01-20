Research Marketing And Advertising (RMA) Expands Marketing Services To Clinical Research Industry Nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than nine years providing marketing and recruiting services for thousands of clinical research trials, RMA is launching a new website and expanding its services to other clinical research companies nationwide.

Since 2011, RMA has provided a variety of clinical research marketing services across a broad range of therapeutic areas. RMA is a full-scale marketing service offering digital and traditional media services focused specifically on meeting clinical trial recruitment needs. Services include collateral development and design for IRB submissions, paid advertising, responsive landing pages, email marketing campaigns, social media, traditional media relations, community outreach, call centers, and more.

"Many clinical research companies are staffed with experts in science and medicine, but often struggle with recruiting patients, which is vital to the success of clinical research trials," states Marieke Cajal-Berman, Director of Patient Engagement at RMA. "To that end, we have launched a new website to help provide a quick and easy reference and overview to clinical research organizations in need of assistance with the marketing and advertising side of the clinical research industry."

RMA provides a focused mix of digital and traditional marketing services, incorporating industry best practices and research-driven results. Guided by data-driven marketing strategies in the clinical trial space, RMA helps clinical research organizations and facilities to identify unique opportunities to reach their target audience and enroll qualified participants in their studies.

How does it work?

Once engaged with a clinical research organization, the RMA team will first consult with leadership to review existing protocols and identify challenges and opportunities. Next, further market research is conducted to determine the target population and design study-specific recruitment plans based upon the gathered information.

Using proven analytics and metrics, the RMA team evaluates ongoing recruitment strategies and optimizes campaigns to maintain peak performance.

Owned by M3, a global healthcare firm dedicated to providing services to healthcare and life science industries, RMA is well-versed in large-scale clinical research studies across most therapeutic areas and medical specialties, including Neurology /psychiatry, general medicine, women's health, dermatology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases and , vaccines, among other medical specialties.

"TAB Clinical has worked with RMA for over ten years. As a CRO we have enjoyed an excellent and professional relationship as RMA has helped TAB recruit subjects across a wide variety of therapeutic areas," states Mike Ferguson, CEO of TAB Clinical. "RMA has always been able to find subjects who are a match for our studies' Inclusion and Exclusion criteria from within their existing database or from effective advertising," Ferguson continues. "The personnel at RMA are great to work with, responsive and professional. We highly recommend them for all therapeutic studies."

About RMA:

Founded in 2011, RMA, RMAadagency.com, is a marketing agency specialized in clinical trial patient recruitment and servicing independent research sites, CROs, and sponsors.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 4 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to market research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, clinical development, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Washington D.C., Fort Washington, PA, Oxford, London, Beijing, and Seoul.

