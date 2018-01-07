Research Now SSI Continues Support of Davao Employees in 2018

Efforts continue to reimburse employees for personal effects that were destroyed in the fire. Additionally, Research Now SSI continues to secure counseling for employees and victims' families.

These moves are in line with the company's top priority of ensuring the welfare of the families of the victims and the well-being of employees, while cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation of the fire.

In addition to initial financial assistance provided to the families of the employees who were lost, the follow up initiative to raise more funds has netted over US$115,000 to date. The company is now making preparations to release those funds to the families.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now SSI, says, "Our Davao employees have shown incredible resiliency and strength in the wake of the tragedy. We are committed to helping sustain them as members of our global company and as part of the Research Now SSI family."

The Davao call center operation was founded in July 2008 as part of the company's market research Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) services.

