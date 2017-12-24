Research Now SSI Statement on Davao, Philippines Mall Fire

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sadness that we confirm that 37 Research Now SSI employees were lost in the fire that struck the NCCC mall in Davao City, Philippines, where the company employs 500 in its local call center operation. "This terrible tragedy has left us with heavy hearts. We offer our condolences and prayers to the families and loved ones of the victims," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now SSI. "Words cannot express how saddened we are. We are grateful for the courageous response of the first responders and others who rushed to the scene."