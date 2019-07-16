Research Paper Proposes Environmental Rating System

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a just published research paper by Envira, LLC entitled Environmental Rating System , the authors, Praveen Varma, Mark Gold and Henry Shilling, propose a globally consistent environmental rating system in which public companies are rated based on the amount of unremedied pollution they produce. The objective of this rating system is to more fully account for externalities which are created when companies pass a portion of such costs for society to bear. Efforts to transfer such externalities back to producers, like carbon taxes, Cap-n-Trade and even some efforts by ESG rating firms, have not been very successful or reached scale. The proposed ratings could be used, for example, to re-introduce such costs into the system of market prices via a ratings-based surcharge on security issuances which would be remitted as a tax to the government. According to Praveen Varma, "the rating system, expressed on a familiar scale that goes from Aaa (best) to C (worst), is simple and easy to understand and can be applied to companies globally without being distorted by policy or politics."

While markets facilitate the efficient allocation of resources, they do so imperfectly. One recognized problem is that of externalities—costs of commercially productive activity which are not included and recovered in the system of input and output market prices. Unrecovered costs of pollution and environmental degradation are well-known externalities. These include greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, chemical and particulate air pollution, and pollutants in soil and water, including hazardous chemicals used in mining and fracking as well as agricultural (livestock as well as crops) waste and fertilizer runoff. These pollutants can impair health and impose losses to property in ways that are not currently recovered through the market pricing system.

The proposed rating system would supplement and enhance policy actions to-date, which include regulation, remediation, and taxation. Among the uses discussed in more detail in the research article, this rating system could be used to apply a surcharge, or a P.A.T (Pollution Added Tax) per standardized unit of economic output.

A copy of the article can be accessed for free at: https://www.enviroratings.com. The authors invite comments that may be submitted via the same website as well as the opportunity to engage actively in a dialogue on this topic.

SOURCE Envira, LLC

Related Links

https://enviroratings.com

