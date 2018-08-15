DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Research Report on China's Automotive Sensor Industry, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sensor technology is a fast-growing high and new technology and also a pillar of the information industry like communications technology and computer technology.

As the information sources and key parts of the automotive electronic control system, automotive sensors are essential to the development of automobile intelligence and automated driving and are widely used in the control of automobile engines, gearboxes, chassis, exhaust, etc. It is widely believed that automotive intelligence will be the mainstream trend of automobile development. Driven by intelligent automobiles, the global automotive sensor market will expand rapidly with new development opportunities.

According to the researcher, China's automobile sales and production volume ranked the first in the world for nine consecutive years from 2009 to 2017. In 2017, the automobile production reached about 29.02 million units and the automobile sales were approximately 29 million units. The demand for automotive sensors in China is also rising with the increasing automobile production and sales and upgrading automotive electronics technology. In 2017, the market size of automotive sensors in China exceeded USD 5 billion.

In recent years, the Chinese government has given more importance and policy support to the development of the automotive sensor industry to cope with the increasingly serious air pollution and cultivate independent competitiveness in the sensor industry of international strategic significance. At present, China-made automotive sensors lag far behind foreign ones in terms of product types and technology levels and have not formed an independent industry. The miniaturization, intelligentization and integration of automotive sensors require stricter R&D and production processes. However, huge capital investment and time-consuming R&D and mass production make it difficult for domestic automotive sensor manufacturers to grow only by their own strength. The products of domestic sensor manufacturers are mainly low to medium end sensors that have low technology and low added-value. High-end markets of millimeter wave radars and lidars have been monopolized by foreign auto parts giants for long.

As China grows into the largest automobile market in the world and automobiles become more electronic, integrated and intelligent, automotive sensors have great market potential but the market competition will become more intense in the future. It is projected that, in 2022, the average number of sensors per vehicle will increase to about 80, and the market size of automotive sensors in China will exceed USD 10 billion.







Topics Covered:

Development environment of global and China's automotive sensor industry

automotive sensor industry Supply of and demand for automotive sensors in China

Competition in China's automotive sensor industry

automotive sensor industry Major automotive sensor manufacturers in China

Driving forces and market opportunities for China's automotive sensor industry from 2018 to 2022

automotive sensor industry from 2018 to 2022 Prospect of China's automotive sensor industry from 2018 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:





1 Relevant Concepts and Classification of Automotive Sensors



1.1 Concept of Automotive Sensors



1.2 Classification of Automotive Sensors



1.3 Methodology



1.3.1 Parameters and Assumptions



1.3.2 Data Sources



1.3.3 About CRI







2 Analysis on China's Automotive Sensor Industry, 2015-2018



2.1 Development Environment of China's Automotive Sensor Industry



2.1.1 Economic Environment



2.1.2 Policy Environment



2.1.3 Technological Environment



2.2 Analysis on Supply of Automotive Sensors in China



2.2.1 Major Suppliers



2.2.2 Analysis on Production Volume



2.3 Analysis on Demand for Automotive Sensors in China



2.3.1 Major Demand Fields



2.3.2 Analysis on Market Size







3 Market Competition in China's Automotive Sensor Industry



3.1 Barriers to Entry in Automotive Sensor Industry



3.1.1 Technological Barriers



3.1.2 Capital Barriers



3.1.3 Supply Cycle Barriers



3.1.4 Scale Barriers



3.2 Competition Structure of China's Automotive Sensor Industry



3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Raw Material Suppliers



3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



3.2.3 Internal Competition of Automotive Sensor Industry



3.2.4 Potential Entrants to Automotive Sensor Industry



3.2.5 Substitutes for Automotive Sensors







4 Analysis on Major Automotive Sensor Manufacturers in China, 2015-2018



4.1 Huagong Tech Company Limited



4.2 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co., Ltd.



4.3 Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation



4.4 Beijing NAV Technology Co., Ltd.



4.5 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co., Ltd.



4.6 Continental AG



4.7 Bosch Group



4.8 Honeywell International Inc.



4.9 Sensata Technologies, Inc.



4.10 Infineon Technologies AG







5 Analysis on Production Costs and Prices of Automotive Sensors in China, 2015-2018



5.1 Analysis on Production Costs of Automotive Sensors



5.2 Analysis on Prices of Automotive Sensors







6 Forecast on Development of China's Automotive Sensor Industry, 2018-2020



6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Automotive Sensor Industry



6.1.1 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities



6.1.2 Threats and Challenges



6.2 Forecast on Supply of Automotive Sensors in China



6.3 Forecast on Demand for Automotive Sensors in China





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6fbng/research_report?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

