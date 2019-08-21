DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Boiler Industry, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Topics Covered



Status of China's boiler industry

boiler industry Chinese government's policies on the boiler industry

Progress in the replacement of coal-fired boilers with gas-fired boilers

Competition in China's boiler industry

boiler industry Major boiler manufacturers in China

Major factors influencing the development of China's boiler industry

boiler industry Prospect of China's boiler industry

By the end of 2018, the installed thermal power capacity in China was about 1.14 billion kilowatts, accounting for 60% of the total installed capacity of electricity in China, and it is still rising.

By the end of 2018, there were more than 500 boiler manufacturers in China, and the average annual production volume was less than 1,000 evaporation tons. China's boiler industry is troubled by low market concentration ratio, outdated technologies and low gross profit margins.

China-made boilers are dominated by industrial boilers. In industrial production, industrial boilers are essential thermal power equipment. They are classified into coal-fired steam boilers, oil and gas fired steam boilers, thermal oil furnaces, hot-blast stoves and applied in power generation, industrial production, light industry, textiles, metallurgy, etc.

As coal-fired boilers cost much less than natural gas boilers, they dominate China's industrial boiler market. For a long time to come, they will continue to be the mainstream of industrial boilers in China, and most of them will be medium and heavy-duty ones. Coal-fired boilers cause serious environmental pollution. As the energy supply structure changes and energy conservation and environmental protection requirements become more stringent, small coal-fired industrial boilers will be phased out, and the energy-efficient and low-pollution industrial boilers that use clean fuels and clean combustion technologies will become a development trend.

As China's environmental protection policies have become stricter in recent years, the Chinese government is promoting the transformation and upgrade of industrial boiler manufacturers. In Jul. 2016, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the Plan for Industrial Application of Energy Efficient and Environmentally Friendly Industrial Boilers to transform and upgrade the industrial boiler industry, save energy, reduce emissions and improving the environment. The Plan requires that by the end of 2020, some production bases of energy efficient and environmentally friendly industrial boilers should have been built, and energy efficient and environmentally friendly industrial boilers should take up a market share of more than 60% with a production volume of 1 million evaporation tons.

Many local governments of China have also taken measures to control the pollutant discharge of industrial enterprises. Replacing coal-fired boilers with natural gas boilers or electric boilers has become a hot trend. In cities that have the pipelines for the West-East Gas Transmission Project and natural gas import and port cities that are able to import liquefied gas and their surrounding areas, gas-fired boilers have huge growth potential. Supported and encouraged by the Chinese government, the gas-fired boiler industry has a bright prospect.

To meet the standards of energy conservation and environmental protection, many industrial boiler manufacturers are upgrading their boilers. Supported and encouraged by the Chinese government, the gas-fired boiler industry will have a bright prospect. Environmentally friendly gas-fired boilers will certainly replace coal-fired boilers to become the mainstream products on China's boiler market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Boilers in China

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Coal-fired Boilers

1.3 Gas-fired Boilers

1.3.1 Introduction to Gas-fired Boilers

1.3.2 Advantages of Gas-fired Boilers

1.4 Economic Analysis on Upgrading Coal-fired Boilers to Natural Gas Boilers

1.4.1 Fuel Cost

1.4.2 Comparison of Costs of Boiler Construction and Improvement

2 Development Environment for China's Boiler Industry, 2018-2019

2.1 Economic Environment

2.1.1 China's Economy

2.1.2 Overview of China's Coal Industry

2.1.3 Overview of China's Natural Gas Industry

2.2 China's Policies on Boiler Improvement

2.2.1 Policies of the Central Government of China

2.2.2 Policies of the Local Governments of China

2.3 New Emission Standards for Boilers

3 Demand for Gas-fired Boilers in China, 2018-2019

3.1 Gas-fired and Exhaust-heat Utility Boilers

3.2 Demand for Industrial Gas-fired Boilers

3.3 Estimated Market Demand for Gas-fired Boilers

3.4 Analysis on Supply of and Demand for Natural Gas Boilers in China

3.4.1 Production Volume

3.4.2 Demand Volume

4 Competitive Landscape of China's Boiler Market, 2018-2019

4.1 Barriers to Entry in China's Boiler Industry

4.1.1 Technical Barrier

4.1.2 Fund Barrier

4.1.3 Sales Channel Barrier

4.2 Competition Structure of China's Boiler Industry

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Downstream Customers

4.2.3 Competition in China's Boiler Industry

4.2.4 Potential Entrants to China's Boiler Industry

4.2.5 Substitutes for Boilers

5 Major Boiler Manufacturers in China, 2018-2019

5.1 Dongfang Boiler Group Co. Ltd.

5.2 Harbin Boiler Company Limited

5.3 Shanghai Boiler Works Co. Ltd.

5.4 Hangzhou Boiler Group Co. Ltd.

5.5 Taishan Group Co. Ltd.

5.6 Wuxi Huaguang Boiler Co. Ltd.

5.7 China Western Power Industrial Co. Ltd.

5.8 Jinan Boiler Group Co. Ltd.

5.9 Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

5.10 Anhui Jinding Boiler Co. Ltd.

5.11 Wuhan Boiler Company Limited

5.12 Babcock & Wilcox Beijing Co. Ltd.

5.13 Zhengzhou Boiler Co. Ltd.

6 Prospect of China's Boiler Industry, 2019-2023

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Boiler Industry

6.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

6.1.2 Threats and Challenges

6.2 Forecast on Supply of Boilers in China

6.2.1 Overall Production

6.2.2 Production by Market Segment

6.3 Forecast on Demand for Boilers in China

6.3.1 Market Size

6.3.2 Market Segments

List of Charts

Reserve of Boilers in China , 2008-2018

, 2008-2018 Per Unit Power Investment in Some Gas Generator Sets in China

Initial Investments in Upgrading Coal-fired Boilers to Gas-fired Boilers and Treating Fume from Coal-fired Boilers

Fuel and Operation Costs of Upgrading Coal-fired Boilers to Gas-fired Boilers and Treating Fume from Coal-fired Boilers

First Batch of Natural Gas Distributed Energy Demonstration Projects in China

Production Volume of Natural Gas in China , 2008-2018

, 2008-2018 Major Gas Turbine Manufacturers in China

Competitive Landscape of Large-scale Power Station Boilers in China

Production Volume of Exhaust-heat Boilers in China

Production Volume of Industrial Boilers in China , 2008-2018

, 2008-2018 Production Volume of in Utility Boilers in China , 2008-2018

, 2008-2018 Major Boiler Manufacturers in China

Forecast on Production Volume of Industrial Boilers in China , 2019-2023

