Research Report on Organ Transplantation in China, 2020-2024 - Immunosuppressants Market Expected to Be Over CNY 30 Billion by 2024

Although facing challenges, the annual number of organ transplantation is estimated to be more than 40 thousand according to this research, and the market of immunosuppressants is expected to be over CNY 30 billion by 2024.



Transplantation has become an important way to save the lives of patients with critical diseases such as liver failure and kidney failure.



Human organ transplantation in China began to be performed in the 1960s and grew more mature in 1990s. The number of organ transplants kept increasing and the survival rates of patients and grafts rose significantly.



The annual number of organ transplants in China increased from 5,000 many years ago to more than 20,000 in 2018. Able to transplant livers, kidneys, hearts, lungs, small intestines and perform simultaneous pancreas-kidney transplants and multiple-organ transplants, China became the country second only to the United States in terms of the number of organ transplants, and is expected to become the country with the largest number of organ transplants in 2020. The increasing number of organ transplants in China greatly expands the market of immunosuppressive drugs that organ transplant recipients need to take for life.



With wider clinical application of new immunosuppressant, the market size of immunosuppressants in China exceeded CNY 15 billion in 2018.



Since the Chinese government announced the suspension of using the organs of condemned prisoners for organ transplantation in 2015, organ donation became the only legal source of supply. However, affected by traditional mind, most Chinese people are reluctant to donate their organs. The undersupply of transplant organs cannot be addressed in the short term, which creates a breeding ground for the black-market trade in organs.



