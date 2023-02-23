DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Toy Manufacturing Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia has a young population structure and a high birth rate. With the development of Southeast Asia's economy, the improvement of residents' living standards and the growth of entertainment needs, Southeast Asia's toy market is booming and has become a hotbed for toy development.

At the same time, Southeast Asia has cheap labor, lower land costs and a relaxed policy environment, which has attracted global toy manufacturers to shift their production capacity to Southeast Asia. Countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia have a large toy manufacturing industry, and global toy manufacturers have set up a number of toy factories in them.

The U.S. toy giant Mattel, for example, has set up factories in Indonesia and Malaysia, Mattel's toy factory in Indonesia produces about 85 million Barbie dolls and 120 million wind turbine toys each year. In 2022, Mattel plans to expand its Indonesia factory, which is expected to increase Barbie doll production from 1.6 million to 3 million per week.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 275 million people in 2021.



The publisher expects the toy manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia to maintain its growth trend from 2023-2032, while the toy market size in Southeast Asia will continue to grow.



