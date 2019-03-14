Research Report on the Import of Paper & Paperboard in China, 2019 to 2023 - The Lower Average Price of Imports than Domestic Counterparts is a Major Market Driver

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Paper and Paperboard Import in China, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, with the development of China's economy and the improvement of living standards, the per capita consumption of paper and paperboard shows an upward trend. Meanwhile, China's net annual population growth is between 8 million and 10 million, which leads to an increasing demand for paper and paperboard in China and promotes the development of China's papermaking industry.

However, the papermaking industry is dependent on forest resources which are scarce in China. As China tightens its environmental protection policies and the forest coverage rate decreases, the fiber materials for papermaking are in increasingly short supply. Besides, the labor costs in the Chinese manufacturing sector keeps rising. Therefore, China needs to import a large quantity of paper and paperboard to cover the shortage of domestic capacity.

The Chinese government has set no administrative barriers against paper and paperboard import, e.g. making paper and paperboard exclusive to state-owned enterprises, or introducing import quota administration for paper and paperboard. But import tariffs vary greatly among China's paper and paperboard imports. For instance, the MFN rate and general rate on the commodity that has the heaviest tax burden is respectively 35% and 100%. The import tariffs on newsprint, kraft paper, etc. are lower with the lowest MFN rate being 2%.

According to this analysis, the import volume of paper and paperboard in China is rising in recent years. It reached 6.27 million tons in 2018, increasing by 122.3% as compared to 2014. And the import value reached USD 5.53 billion, increasing by 54% as compared to 2014.

The reasons for the growing paper and paperboard imports mainly include: (1) The price of imported paper and paperboard is lower than that of domestic counterparts; and (2) the quality of imported paper and paperboard is better than that of domestic counterparts. But market trends vary greatly among China's paper and paperboard imports.

Overall, product segments that have great price differences with domestic counterpart see faster growth. For example, with the development of Intermedia, the sales volume of newspaper, magazines and other print media is decreasing in China, which brings down the demand for newsprint. However, the import volume of newsprint in China grew by 860% from 2014 to 2018 because the price of imported newsprint was far lower than that of domestic newsprint.

In recent years, the demand for liner board keeps rising with the rapid development of the e-commerce and logistics industries. As the import price differed little from the domestic market price, the import volume of liner board in China grew by only 65.10% from 2013 to 2017.

Future Outlook

Based on this research, the demand for paper and paperboard imports in China will continue to grow from 2019 to 2023. The major driving forces include the lower average price of imports than domestic counterparts and the sluggish growth in domestic production of paper and paperboard resulting from the shortage of raw materials and the upward costs of labor, land, energy resources and other production factors.

Key Topics

Economic and policy environment of paper and paperboard import in China

Paper and paperboard import in China

Major sources of China's paper and paperboard imports

paper and paperboard imports Analysis of average import price of paper and paperboard in China

Major driving forces for paper and paperboard import in China from 2019 to 2023

from 2019 to 2023 Forecast on paper and paperboard import in China from 2019 to 2023

List of Topics Covered



1 Overview of Paper and Paperboard Industry

1.1 Definitions of Paper and Paperboard

1.2 Classification of Paper and Paperboard

1.3 Analysis on Industry Chain of Paper and Paperboard



2 Development Environment of China's Paper and Paperboard Industry

2.1 Economic Environment

2.2 Policy Environment

3 Analysis on Supply of and Demand for Paper and Paperboard in China

3.1 Analysis on Supply of Paper and Paperboard in China

3.2 Analysis of Demand for Paper and Paperboard in China



4 Analysis of Paper and Paperboard Import in China

4.1 Scale of Paper and Paperboard Import in China

4.1.1 Import Volume of Paper and Paperboard in China

4.1.2 Import Value of Paper and Paperboard in China

4.2 Analysis on Average Import Price of Paper and Paperboard in China

4.3 Analysis of China's Reliance on Paper and Paperboard Imports

4.4 Analysis of China's Paper and Paperboard Imports by Type

4.4.1 Import Volume of Paper and Paperboard by Type in China

4.4.2 Composition of China's Paper and Paperboard Imports



5 Analysis of Liner Board Import in China

5.1 Import Volume of Liner Board in China

5.2 Production Volume of Liner Board in China

5.3 Analysis on China's Reliance on Liner Board Imports

5.3.1 Consumption Volume of Liner Board in China

5.3.2 China's Reliance on Liner Board Imports

5.4 Import Price of Liner Board in China

5.4.1 Monthly Import Price of Liner Board in China

5.4.2 Annual Import Price of Liner Board in China

5.5 Comparison of Prices of Domestic and Imported Liner Board

5.5.1 Price of Imported Liner Board in CNY

5.5.2 Price of Domestic Liner Board

5.5.3 Comparison of Prices of Domestic and Imported Liner Board



6 Analysis of Fluting Paper Import in China

6.1 Scale of Fluting Paper Import in China

6.1.1 Import Volume of Fluting Paper in China

6.1.2 Import Value of Fluting Paper in China

6.2 Analysis on Import Price of Fluting Paper in China

6.2.1 Import Price of Fluting Paper in China, 2013-2018

6.2.2 Price of Imported Fluting Paper in CNY, 2013-2018

6.3 Analysis on Production Volume of Fluting Paper in China

6.4 Analysis of China's Reliance on Fluting Paper Imports

6.4.1 Consumption Volume of Fluting Paper in China

6.4.2 China's Reliance on Fluting Paper Imports



7 Import of Uncoated Printing and Writing Paper in China

7.1 Analysis on Import Volume of Uncoated Printing and Writing Paper in China

7.2 Analysis on Production Volume of Uncoated Printing and Writing Paper in China

7.3 Analysis of China's Reliance on Imports of Uncoated Printing and Writing Paper

7.3.1 Consumption Volume of Uncoated Printing and Writing Paper in China

7.3.2 China's Reliance on Imports of Uncoated Printing and Writing Paper



8 Analysis of White Board Import in China

8.1 Analysis on Import Volume of White Board in China

8.2 Analysis on Average Import Price of White Board in China

8.2.1 Monthly Average Import Price of White Board in China

8.2.2 Annual Average Import Price of White Board in China

8.3 Comparison of Prices of Domestic and Imported White Board

8.3.1 Price of Domestic White Board

8.3.2 Price of Imported White Board in CNY

8.3.3 Comparison of Prices of Domestic and Imported White Board

8.4 Analysis on Production Volume of White Board in China

8.5 Analysis of China's Reliance on White Board Imports

8.5.1 Consumption Volume of White Board in China

8.5.2 China's Reliance on White Board Imports



9 Analysis of Newsprint Import in China

9.1 Analysis on Scale of Newsprint Import in China

9.1.1 Import Volume of Newsprint in China

9.1.2 Import Value of Newsprint in China

9.2 Analysis of Import Price of Newsprint in China

9.2.1 Average Import Price of Newsprint in China

9.2.2 Price of Imported Newsprint in CNY

9.3 Analysis of Production Volume of Newsprint in China

9.4 Analysis of China's Reliance on Newsprint Imports

9.4.1 Consumption Volume of Newsprint in China

9.4.2 China's Reliance on Newsprint Imports



10 Analysis of Wrapping Paper Import in China

10.1 Analysis on Import Volume of Wrapping Paper in China

10.2 Analysis on Production Volume of Wrapping Paper in China

10.3 Analysis on Consumption Volume of Wrapping Paper in China

10.4 Analysis of China's Reliance on Wrapping Paper Imports



11 Forecast on Trends of Paper and Paperboard Import in China

11.1 Factors Influencing Development of Paper and Paperboard Import in China

11.1.1 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

11.1.2 Threats and Challenges

11.2 Forecast on Paper and Paperboard Import in China, 2019-2023

11.3 Forecast on Demand for Paper and Paperboard Imports in China, 2019-2023



