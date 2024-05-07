Research Results on Jolly Good's Medical VR Will Be Presented for the First Time in the U.S. - Revealing Training VR for HALO Procedures at Large-Scale VR Seminar, SAEM2024

BROOKLINE, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good US Inc. is proud to announce the groundbreaking debut of research findings on its Medical Virtual Reality (VR) platform in the United States. This unveiling will take place at the annual meeting of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM24), where cutting-edge innovations in Virtual Reality will be showcased to a global audience.

Research Results on Jolly Good’s Medical VR Will Be Presented for the First Time in the U.S.

In collaboration with Harvard Medical School, Jolly Good has developed an immersive case in Virtual Reality, simulating a scenario where a team at a level 1 Trauma center responds to an acutely injured patient following an explosion at a chemical plant. This pioneering VR material is poised to revolutionize resident education, providing an unparalleled training experience.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has highlighted the scarcity of U.S. physicians equipped with experience in treating blast injuries. Through this collaboration, we invite healthcare professionals to join us in exploring Virtual Reality simulation as a high-fidelity training method. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience a Virtual Reality simulation crafted by the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency.

This content will be unveiled for the first time at the "Virtual Reality Trauma Simulation: New Frontiers in Simulation Technology" VR hands-on seminar at the SAEM conference. Alongside presentations on Jolly Good's research on VR in medical education, participants will wear VR goggles to experience a realistic medical scene, showcasing the potential of VR applications in medical training.

Discover Jolly Good at "SAEM2024"

Exhibition Schedule: Tuesday, May 14 to Thursday, May 16, 2024

to Location: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown 340 North 3rd Street Phoenix, Arizona , 85004

, 85004 Booth Number: 120

Join VR Seminar at "SAEM24"

Title: Virtual Reality Trauma Simulation: New Frontiers in Simulation Technology

Date & Time: Friday, May 17, 2024 at 10:00am to 10:50am (PDT)

Location: Encanto B: Second Level

Presenter: Benjamin Lin, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School

RSVP here: https://forms.gle/hqXinuQ622uhPUJE7

"Virtual Reality creates an opportunity for an environment for deliberate practice. It provides a scope and scalability beyond traditional mannequin-based simulation."

Dr. Kimo Takayesu, MD

Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency Medical Education Fellowship Director

MGH Department of Emergency Medicine Simulation Officer

Join Us as Development Partners

Jolly Good is actively seeking collaboration with effectiveness verification partners from diverse medical-related institutions to promote and validate the compatibility of medical VR with Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, we are inviting potential joint development partners to enhance the value of our immersive healthcare experience. For inquiries, please click here:

https://jollygoodinc.com/contact

About Jolly Good Inc.

Jolly Good, a distinguished medical technology company hailing from Japan, specializes in the development of high-precision VR solutions and innovative medical and welfare services powered by AI, which meticulously analyzes user behavior within VR environments. Establishing Jolly Good US Inc. in 2023 marked our commitment to global expansion and pioneering advancements in healthcare technology.

Currently, we are engaged in collaborative joint development endeavors with prestigious institutions such as Harvard University and Boston University in the United States, as well as Mahidol University in Thailand.

Our mission encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives, ranging from advancing medical education to innovating treatments for mental illness and providing support for employment opportunities. To learn more about our initiatives and contributions to the advancement of healthcare, please visit us at https://jollygoodinc.com/

