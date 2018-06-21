Research Reveals In-Demand Creative Skills And Top Sourcing Strategies For Hard-To-Staff Roles

The research points to a talent shortage in these areas, too. When asked which creative roles are hardest to staff, the top responses were web and mobile development, creative development, user interface and interaction design, information architecture, and user experience.

View an infographic of the state of creative hiring for the second half of 2018.

Top Areas for Hiring* Most Challenging Areas to Staff* 1. Web and mobile development 1. Web and mobile development 2. Web production 2. Creative development 3. User interface and interaction design**

Creative development** 3. User interface and interaction design**

Information architecture**

User experience** 5. Visual design 6. Web production 6. User experience 7. Visual design**

Marketing strategy** 7. Digital marketing 9. Animation**

User research** 8. User research

9. Art direction 10. Social media**

Marketing strategy**

*Multiple responses were permitted. Top responses are shown. **Denotes a tie.

"Many companies want to bring on creative and marketing professionals to support digital initiatives but face an extremely competitive hiring environment and low unemployment," said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. "Employers need to make sure job descriptions are realistic versus aspirational to draw in suitable applicants, provide attractive pay and benefits, and move quickly to extend offers to top candidates."

Overcoming Recruiting Challenges

Advertising and marketing hiring decision makers engage in a number of different activities when struggling to source creative and marketing talent. Nearly half of respondents (48 percent) said they reach out to their network for referrals, and more than four in 10 (43 percent) become more flexible on skills requirements to drum up candidate leads. Nearly nine out of 10 respondents (89 percent) said they would welcome back a former employee who left on good terms.

Forty-seven percent of those surveyed admitted they divide work responsibilities among their existing team while they continue their search for a full-time hire. But Domeyer cautioned, "Asking already-busy employees to take on more work while a role remains open is a recipe for burnout and turnover. To avoid a prolonged candidate search, hiring managers should focus on finding people who possess the most critical skills and a passion for learning. Providing training to new hires can even boost engagement and retention."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by The Creative Group and conducted by a leading independent research firm. It is based on responses from more than 400 advertising and marketing hiring decision makers who work full time at agencies with 20 or more employees or companies with 100 or more employees in the United States.

About The Creative Group

The Creative Group (TCG) specializes in connecting creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent with the best companies on a project, contract-to-hire and full-time basis. For more information, including job hunting services and candidate portfolios, visit roberthalf.com/creativegroup.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-reveals-in-demand-creative-skills-and-top-sourcing-strategies-for-hard-to-staff-roles-300669702.html

SOURCE The Creative Group

Related Links

http://www.creativegroup.com

