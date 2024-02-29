Research reveals that the future of the hospitality industry as we know it is at risk

A recent research study with over 150 respondents has revealed that the future of the hospitality industry is at risk unless a focus on the talent pipeline is made a priority today.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Solution Partners (SSP) has once again partnered with SearchWide Global (SWG) and SalesBoost to survey the main groups of hospitality stakeholders and find viable solutions to the ongoing staffing challenges.

The Talent Trends Study is the fourth of SSP's research studies focused on this topic and it aims to approach it from a different perspective. While the 2022 study concentrated on the global solutions to the industry-wide staffing crisis, the 2023/2024 edition also provides: