Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction

In the study, titanium-coated PEEK, smooth PEEK and NuVasive Porous PEEK interbody implants were subjected to impaction loading conditions. Analysis of Porous PEEK showed the surface structure maintained a high porosity (>65%) and exhibited minimal changes to pore size and depth following impaction. This maintenance of porosity and pore depth gives a surgeon confidence that the porous architecture will not collapse during insertion. The titanium-coated devices demonstrated titanium coating loss after impaction that was corroborated with a decrease in surface roughness. Smooth PEEK showed minimal signs of damage, but demonstrated a decrease in surface roughness.

"The findings in this study are significant because they demonstrate the durability and impaction resistance of interbody implants made from Porous PEEK," said Kevin T. Foley, M.D. "Knowing that the porous structure is seamlessly integrated with the implant, without sacrificing implant strength, and that the implant maintains porosity following impaction means that the opportunity for bony ingrowth is optimized."

Porous PEEK is manufactured through a proprietary extrusion process which produces a unified porous-to-solid structure designed to enhance osseointegration and maximize bone-to-implant contact. Available for cervical and thoracolumbar applications, Cohere® and Coalesce™ Interbody Fusion Devices are the only Porous PEEK interbody implants available in the market.

"Porous PEEK exemplifies our focus on disruptive technology and materials science. Born out of years of pre-clinical research, this durable implant technology combines the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of PEEK," said Matt Link, executive vice president, strategy, technology and corporate development for NuVasive. "Designed for enhanced osseointegration, biomechanical, and imaging properties, Porous PEEK and the entire NuVasive Advanced Materials Science™ portfolio, which also includes Modulus® titanium interbody implants, represent the future of porous implant technologies."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400 person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 Torstrick, B., Klosterhoff, B., Westerlund, E., Foley, K., Gochuico, J., Lee, C., Gall, K., Safranski, D. (2018). Impaction durability of porous polyether-ether-ketone (PEEK) and titanium-coated PEEK interbody fusion devices. The Spine Journal. Doi: 10.1016/j.spinee.2018.01.003

