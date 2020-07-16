Research Solutions and Evidence Partners Go Live With Mutual Software Integration to Simplify Literature Reviews and Access

ENCINO, Calif. and OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced jointly with Evidence Partners the launch of their platform integration. The integration delivers substantial time and cost savings to customers by combining DistillerSR, Evidence Partners' industry-leading literature review software, with Article Galaxy, Research Solutions' popular document retrieval engine. For more information and to request an Article Galaxy Enterprise account, please visit: info.reprintsdesk.com/distillerSR

"We are opening a new chapter in conducting systematic literature reviews," said Rogier van Erkel, Chief Commercial Officer at Research Solutions. "As a result of the integration with Evidence Partners, researchers obtain frictionless, one-click access to the journal articles they are reviewing – all at the lowest cost possible."

DistillerSR delivers an advanced, highly configurable workflow engine combined with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence integration to dramatically accelerate all types of literature reviews while, at the same time, reducing error rates and delivering complete transparency and reproducibility. Used globally by the world's leading academic institutions, government bodies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies, DistillerSR has revolutionized the literature review process, enabling users to:

Reduce the time required to accurately screen literature by up to 90%

Produce fully transparent, reproducible and audit-ready results

Customize research workflows and protocols to meet individual team, application, and study requirements



Research Solution's Article Galaxy research platform provides customers with automated, copyright-compliant access to full-text scholarly literature. For DistillerSR users, the availability of Article Galaxy's best-in-class article delivery engine offers fast access to PDF journal articles directly from the DistillerSR interface. The integration enables DistillerSR customers to:

Purchase or rent full-text research papers from major publishers 24/7

Get one-click access to native PDFs, delivered via email within minutes

Filter by lowest cost, Open Access, and subscriptions

"Our integration with Article Galaxy is an important next step in revolutionizing the literature review process," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO of Evidence Partners. "It extends the value of the DistillerSR experience, enabling users to further accelerate their research, while driving down costs and improving quality."

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com.

About Evidence Partners and DistillerSR

Evidence Partners is the world leader in software that streamlines and automates the literature review process. DistillerSR is a cloud-based platform that is used globally by leading research organizations, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and medical product companies to manage and deliver their reviews more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.evidencepartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding improved and more cost-effective research functionality and outcomes. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

