HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scite, an award-winning platform within the Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) product family and used by more than one million students and researchers to discover and better understand scientific literature, has expanded its partnership with Karger Publishers. Karger, a prominent family-led biomedical and health science publisher, now features Scite's citation badges on each of its journal article pages across 100 medical journals on Karger.com.

Research Solutions and Karger Publishers Collaborate to Enrich Journal Content with Scite Smart Citations Research Solutions, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

Karger joins over 40 major and mid-sized publishers as they collaborate with Scite to enrich and accelerate the research experience. Pioneered by Scite, Smart Citations go beyond traditional citations by showing citation statements, which indicate where references are used within citing articles and classify whether the paper provides supporting or contrasting evidence to the cited claim. To date, Scite has analyzed and indexed over 1.3B citation statements extracted from more than 37M full-text articles.

Smart Citations were developed using sophisticated machine learning models that extract and analyze citation statements from full-text articles at scale. This information is embedded in a citation badge that helps researchers quickly and easily see how and why an article has been cited and engaged with in subsequent research -- providing a more nuanced and richer source of information than a simple citation count and list of cited articles without context.

Karger Publishers has integrated Smart Citation badges into its online journal content, adding to the over 3.5M articles that display Smart Citations from other publishers such as Wiley, The Royal Society, Wolters Kluwer, The American Chemical Society, IGI Global, and The National Academy of Sciences.

Josh Nicholson, co-founder of Scite and Chief Strategy Officer of Research Solutions, remarked, "We're honored to collaborate with Karger, as we expand our deployment of Smart Citations. Together, we can make research more discoverable, understandable, and ultimately reliable. The long-standing Karger tradition of connecting people and science firmly aligns with our goal of working together as a scientific community for better research outcomes."

"Providing fast and easy access to the latest scientific research is our mandate," says Christian Box, Head of Academic & Research Markets at Karger. "We are thrilled to integrate Scite Smart Citations into our portfolio to enhance the author and reader experience and make research more discoverable and reliable."

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Acquired by Research Solutions in 2023, Scite revolutionizes how researchers discover and evaluate research through Smart Citations. Smart Citations transcend conventional references by offering in-text sentences, citing relevant sections, and providing a classification that denotes either support or contrast to the cited claim. Scite's powerful, innovative solutions equip researchers worldwide in various career stages. The company has received multiple accolades for its groundbreaking work in next-generation citations, such as the ISMTE People's Choice Award and ALPSP Award for Innovation in Publishing. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on the Research Solutions family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

About Karger Publishers

Connecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide. Learn more about Karger here.

