Research Solutions Announces New Article Galaxy MCP, Giving AI Agents The Ability To Find, License, & Access Scientific Literature

Organizations Can Now Connect Their Existing Libraries, Entitlements, & Acquisition Workflows Directly To Broad AI-Powered Research Tools

HENDERSON, Nev., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a leading provider of AI-powered scientific research tools, announces the launch of Article Galaxy MCP, a new integration that enables AI agents and developer tools to search scientific literature, check access rights, and acquire articles without switching context.

Works with: ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and any MCP-compatible AI tool.

"Article Galaxy is the literature system of record for thousands of research teams worldwide," said Roy W. Olivier, Chief Executive Officer, Research Solutions. "The Article Galaxy MCP now puts that entire system inside the AI environments researchers are already using to provide broader search capabilities and connectivity. Searching your existing library, running a literature review, checking pricing, and acquiring new content will now all be one continuous flow of work. We're not asking researchers to change how they work; we're enhancing how they work by strategically bringing the literature directly to them."

The Article Galaxy MCP connects to ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and any MCP-compatible AI tool, giving researchers and AI agents the ability to act on scientific literature, not just find it, through Article Galaxy's document acquisition and rights management infrastructure. For organizations with existing Article Galaxy libraries, the integration makes that content immediately accessible inside AI workflows.

Key capabilities of the Article Galaxy MCP include:

End-To-End Literature Acquisition: Manage the complete document acquisition lifecycle without leaving their AI environment.

Manage the complete document acquisition lifecycle without leaving their AI environment. AI Rights Management: Enforce content usage policies across AI workflows with bulk rights lookup across open access status, subscription access, rental availability, AI rights, and document delivery, enabling rights compliance at scale.

Enforce content usage policies across AI workflows with bulk rights lookup across open access status, subscription access, rental availability, AI rights, and document delivery, enabling rights compliance at scale. Compliant Content Delivery: AI, text and data mining (TDM), and re-use rights are managed by Article Galaxy, ensuring all content is licensed for its intended use within enterprise governance frameworks.

AI, text and data mining (TDM), and re-use rights are managed by Article Galaxy, ensuring all content is licensed for its intended use within enterprise governance frameworks. Admin Management : Configure access permissions, identify collection gaps, set content policies, and manage entitlements across teams and user groups.

: Configure access permissions, identify collection gaps, set content policies, and manage entitlements across teams and user groups. Flexible Order Management: Place and track document delivery, rental, and AI rights orders, with secure download access upon completion.

Research Solutions Now Provides Critical Infrastructure For Agentic Research

Modern research is evolving quickly, and Research Solutions is now providing the building blocks to enable teams to keep up while maintaining the required rigor and compliance. Article Galaxy MCP is one of four components in Research Solutions' agentic research toolkit, along with the Scite API, Scite MCP, and Article Galaxy API. Developers and enterprises building AI-powered research workflows and custom tools can deploy any combination of these tools depending on their use case.

Article Galaxy MCP is available now. Organizations that are interested in connecting to their existing Article Galaxy library, or in importing an existing literature collection into Article Galaxy to activate MCP access, can learn more here or contact their Research Solutions account representative.

Publisher Collaboration

Research Solutions maintains existing licensing relationships with several publishers and is actively in discussions to expand those agreements to support AI and agentic use cases. By routing article access through Article Galaxy's established rights infrastructure, publishers retain control over how their content is used within AI environments, with licensing and compliance managed at the platform level.

Publishers interested in learning more about AI and TDM rights collaboration can contact [email protected].

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a holding Company providing software and AI solutions for enterprise R&D teams and academic institutions. Through proprietary data, integrated workflows, and access infrastructure, the Company gives modern researchers and their AI systems the infrastructure to find, trust, and act on scientific research faster.

For more information about Research Solutions, visit: www.researchsolutions.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | X.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.