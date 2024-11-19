Research Solutions Appoints Sefton Cohen as Chief Revenue Officer

SaaS Executive with Track Record of Accelerating Growth

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in scientific content delivery, today announced the appointment of Sefton Cohen as Chief Revenue Officer. Cohen brings over two decades of experience scaling high-growth SaaS companies and will play a pivotal role in accelerating Research Solutions' transformation from a scientific content provider to a comprehensive AI-enabled research intelligence platform.

"Sefton's proven track record of driving triple-digit growth in the SaaS industry makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our transformation," said Roy W. Olivier, CEO of Research Solutions. "His experience in scaling customer-focused organizations and delivering predictable revenue growth aligns perfectly with our vision of revolutionizing how researchers discover, access, and analyze scientific literature."

Cohen joins Research Solutions from Suralink, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, as CRO at RapidRatings, he led the commercial transformation that culminated in a successful $240 million private equity exit. His experience also includes executive roles at Medidata Solutions, where he drove the adoption of new AI and analytics solutions across global pharmaceutical companies, and Qubit, where he scaled the US operation from six to 65 employees while securing over $66 million in venture funding.

"Research Solutions stands at the forefront of a significant transformation in the research technology landscape," said Cohen. "The company's evolution represents a tremendous opportunity to reshape how scientific knowledge is discovered and utilized. I'm excited to help accelerate this transformation and deliver innovative solutions that empower researchers worldwide."

Cohen's appointment comes as Research Solutions continues to expand its AI capabilities, including the recent launch of its literature discovery and analysis tools that leverage over 1.2 billion citation statements to provide unprecedented research insights. His expertise in enterprise software sales and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in driving adoption of these advanced capabilities across academic institutions, life sciences companies, and research organizations globally.

Cohen will lead the company's global revenue operations. His focus will be on scaling the Company's platform revenue while maintaining and looking to improve upon its high customer satisfaction and retention rates.

Cohen holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and serves as a Finalist Judge for the Columbia Business School Lang Venture Competition and as a mentor in the Columbia Business School Greenhouse Venture Program.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a vertical SaaS and AI company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the company uniquely combines AI-powered tools—including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities—with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery.

