Research Solutions Partners with BIO to Bring One-Click Scientific Literature Access to the Biotech Industry

HENDERSON, Nev. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions/Reprints Desk (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that it has partnered with BIO Business Solutions to help life sciences companies save time and money on scholarly literature access via its award-winning Article Galaxy research platform. Operated by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), BIO Business Solutions is the industry's largest cost savings purchasing program.

More than 4,500 member companies worldwide—including biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms, medical device firms, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations—together save more than $511 million annually through the BIO Business Solutions® program.

"Just like BIO we are focused on fostering collaboration and education to advance biotechnology," said Rogier van Erkel, Chief Commercial Officer at Research Solutions. "With fast and lowest-cost access to scientific literature, Research Solutions aims to contribute to accelerated innovation and growth across all Life Sciences companies."

Key benefits for BIO member companies include:

15% discount off an annual subscription to Article Galaxy

14-day free trial of Article Galaxy Enterprise, with no obligation to continue

20% reduction in article spend via lowest-cost acquisition filtering

Biotech and pharmaceutical companies that use the BIO Business Solutions program for a reduced-price Article Galaxy subscription will further benefit from the platform's array of time- and cost-saving features, including:

On-demand access to 70M+ journal articles across major publishers

Full-text PDFs delivered via email within minutes

Single or bulk article order processing in less than a minute

Article access at the point of discovery on 70+ popular search tools

Low-cost filtering, including Open Access and existing subscriptions

Duplicate order alerts and central literature management

"BIO fosters innovation in many ways," said Kelly Martin, Vice President of Business Strategies at BIO. "Our partnership with Research Solutions will make scientific literature more accessible and affordable to our member companies that are developing innovative breakthroughs in the life sciences sector."

For more information about Research Solutions' participation in the BIO Business Solutions program, or to sign up for a free trial of Article Galaxy, please visit bio.org/save, send an email to [email protected] or call us at +1 (310) 477-0354.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions/Reprints Desk (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific content. It simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters, patents, and other documents in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

About BIO Association

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. For more information visit: www.bio.org, follow us on Twitter @IAmBiotech, or find us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding transforming how customers find and access full-text articles. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

