Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Research Solutions, Inc.

Sep 19, 2019, 16:05 ET

ENCINO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Platform revenue up 52% to $804,000, with a 33% increase in total Platform deployments to 301. Annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.2 million.
  • Transaction revenue increased to $6.7 million compared to $6.6 million, with customer count up to 1,090 compared to 1,081.
  • Total gross margin up 260 basis points to 29.8%.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million, or nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per share.

Management Commentary

"Fiscal 2019 was another step forward as we continued to grow our SaaS-based Platform business, provide exceptional value through our innovative research tools, and test various sales and marketing strategies," said Peter Derycz, president and CEO of Research Solutions. "In fact, during the fourth quarter our Platform revenue grew 52% over the year-ago quarter and we continued to maintain a customer churn rate far better than the industry standard, which speaks volumes to the value our Platform provides. We remain committed to driving new user growth and are currently optimizing our marketing strategies to further align with this strategy.

"Each day we get smarter about the ways in which to expand our Platform customer base. We have launched various digital marketing campaigns specifically targeting organizations that we know can significantly benefit from our enterprise offering, and we continue to measure the effectiveness of each campaign and strive for lower costs and better efficiency. We are also intensely focused on nurturing leads through better follow-up practices, which we believe will improve conversion rates.

"As we move into fiscal 2020, we are shifting our marketing efforts to focus on business-to-business campaigns, rather than individual customer campaigns. While individual customers provide a great starting point for enterprise leads, we believe a more focused and direct outreach to potential enterprise customers will be more efficient and accelerate revenue growth. We will also continue to focus on upgrading and enhancing our Platform to ensure we are consistently providing the most innovative and valuable research tools for our customers."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 4% to $7.5 million compared to $7.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 52% to $804,000 compared to $529,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was due to upselling current platform customers and to a 33% increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments from 227 to 301. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.2 million (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue increased slightly to $6.7 million compared to $6.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. Total active customers also increased slightly from 1,081 to 1,090 as well as transaction count from 213,000 to 215,000 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin increased 260 basis points to 29.8% from 27.2% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a 150 basis point increase in Platform gross margin and the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $2.4 million compared to $2.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to greater spending on sales and marketing related to expanding the Platform business.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million, or nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(41,000) compared to $(27,000) in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019, amounted to $5.4 million compared to $4.9 million at June 30, 2018. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit. Apart from a $0.1 million office lease liability due to new accounting guidance for leases, the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 3% to $28.8 million compared to $28.0 million in 2018.

Platform subscription revenue increased 54% to $2.8 million compared to $1.8 million in 2018. The increase was due to the previously mentioned increase in total paid Platform deployments to 301 and strong growth in annual recurring revenue to $3.2 million.

Transaction revenue was $26.0 million compared to $26.2 million in 2018. Total active customers increased 3% from 1,052 to 1,081, and transaction count was 831,000 compared to 843,000.

Total gross margin increased 280 basis points to 29.0% from 26.2% in 2018. The increase was driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $9.6 million compared to $9.3 million in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the company's continued investment in technology and product development.

Net loss from continuing operations in fiscal 2019 improved to $1.2 million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.08) per share, in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(0.4) million compared to $(1.0) million in 2018.

Further details about these results are available in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, which is available in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host an investor conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10007580

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through October 3, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10007580

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Year-Ago Quarter







Quarter Ended June 30,

Year Ended June 30,


2019

2018

Change

% Change

2019

2018

Change

% Change

Revenue:









Platforms

$        803,917

$        528,581

$        275,336

52.1%

$    2,809,201

$    1,819,149

$        990,052

54.4%

Transactions

6,670,685

6,637,292

33,393

0.5%

25,984,721

26,199,292

(214,571)

-0.8%

Total Revenue

7,474,602

7,165,873

308,729

4.3%

28,793,922

28,018,441

775,481

2.8%










Gross Profit:









Platforms

661,549

427,211

234,338

54.9%

2,301,826

1,440,245

861,581

59.8%

Transactions

1,566,056

1,518,441

47,615

3.1%

6,041,635

5,909,080

132,555

2.2%

Total Gross Profit

2,227,605

1,945,652

281,953

14.5%

8,343,461

7,349,325

994,136

13.5%










Gross profit as a % of revenue:









Platforms

82.3%

80.8%

1.5%

81.9%

79.2%

2.8%

Transactions

23.5%

22.9%

0.6%

23.3%

22.6%

0.7%

Total Gross Profit

29.8%

27.2%

2.7%

29.0%

26.2%

2.7%










Operating Expenses:









Sales and marketing

659,108

455,250

203,858

44.8%

2,079,045

2,181,693

(102,648)

-4.7%

Technology and product development

549,198

454,053

95,145

21.0%

2,139,950

1,798,048

341,902

19.0%

General and administrative

1,060,268

1,062,980

(2,712)

-0.3%

4,488,940

4,385,107

103,833

2.4%

Depreciation and amortization

8,351

32,731

(24,380)

-74.5%

38,816

152,397

(113,581)

-74.5%

Stock-based compensation

126,903

75,089

51,814

69.0%

827,172

790,236

36,936

4.7%

Foreign currency translation loss

7,193

14,589

(7,396)

-50.7%

24,500

(8,020)

32,520

405.5%

Total Operating Expenses

2,411,021

2,094,692

316,329

15.1%

9,598,423

9,299,461

298,962

3.2%

Income (loss) from operations

(183,416)

(149,040)

(34,376)

-23.1%

(1,254,962)

(1,950,136)

695,174

35.6%










Other Income (Expenses):









Interest expense

-

-

-

-

(4,000)

4,000

100.0%

Other income (expense)

32,184

20,296

11,888

58.6%

107,308

58,179

49,129

84.4%

Provision for income taxes

(4,895)

(7,681)

2,786

36.3%

(27,040)

(39,779)

12,739

32.0%

Gain on sale of disc'd operations

84,275

51,216

33,059

64.5%

214,737

256,995

(42,258)

-16.4%

Total Other Income (Expenses):

111,564

63,831

47,733

74.8%

295,005

271,395

23,610

8.7%

Net income (loss)

$         (71,852)

$         (85,209)

13,357

15.7%

$      (959,957)

$   (1,678,741)

718,784

42.8%










Adjusted EBITDA

$         (40,969)

$         (26,631)

$         (14,338)

-53.8%

$      (364,474)

$   (1,015,523)

$        651,049

64.1%










Platforms:









ARR (Annual recurring revenue)

$    3,224,672

$    2,252,956

$        971,716

43.1%

$    3,224,672

$    2,252,956

$        971,716

43.1%

Deployments

301

227

74

32.6%

301

227

74

32.6%

ASP (Average sales price)

$          10,713

$             9,925

$                788

7.9%

$          10,713

$             9,925

$                788

7.9%










Transactions:









Transaction count

214,686

231,247

(16,561)

-7.2%

831,099

842,939

(11,840)

-1.4%

Corporate customers

832

851

(19)

-2.2%

835

830

5

0.6%

Academic customers

258

230

28

12.2%

246

222

24

10.8%

Total customers

1,090

1,081

9

0.8%

1,081

1,052

29

2.8%

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

Quarter Ended June 30,

Year Ended June 30,



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Net Income (loss)

$         (71,852)

$         (85,209)

$           13,357

$      (959,957)

$   (1,678,741)

$        718,784

Add (deduct):

-


-


Interest expense

-

-

-

-

4,000

(4,000)


Other income (expense)

(32,184)

(20,296)

(11,888)

(107,308)

(58,179)

(49,129)


Foreign currency translation loss

7,193

14,589

(7,396)

24,500

(8,020)

32,520


Provision for income taxes

4,895

7,681

(2,786)

27,040

39,779

(12,739)


Depreciation and amortization

8,351

32,731

(24,380)

38,816

152,397

(113,581)


Stock-based compensation

126,903

75,089

51,814

827,172

790,236

36,936


Gain on sale of discontinued operations

(84,275)

(51,216)

(33,059)

(214,737)

(256,995)

42,258

Adjusted EBITDA

$         (40,969)

$         (26,631)

$         (14,338)

$      (364,474)

$   (1,015,523)

$        651,049

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
RSSS@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Research Solutions, Inc.
Mitja Alexander Linss
Tel 1-617-763-2312
mlinss@reprintsdesk.com

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets







June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,353,090

$

4,908,180

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $100,175 and $115,040, respectively

4,493,169

4,251,251

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

323,591

326,887

Prepaid royalties

-

93,336

Total current assets

10,169,850

9,579,654







Other assets:





Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $789,788 and $749,923, respectively

36,828

59,043

Deposits and other assets

14,406

14,372

Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $270,777 and $155,698, respectively

192,245

307,324

Total assets

$

10,413,329

$

9,960,393







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

4,862,895

$

4,686,946

Deferred revenue

2,310,206

1,665,746

Lease liability, current portion

129,187

119,786

Total current liabilities

7,302,288

6,472,478







Long-term liabilities:





Lease liability, long-term portion

79,326

208,513

Total liabilities

7,381,614

6,680,991







Commitments and contingencies












Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,375,948 and 24,016,999  shares issued and outstanding, respectively

24,376

24,017

Additional paid-in capital

23,631,481

22,904,691

Accumulated deficit

(20,514,557)

(19,554,599)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(109,585)

(94,707)

Total stockholders' equity

3,031,715

3,279,402

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,413,329

$

9,960,393

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss





Years Ended


June 30,


2019

2018





Revenue:





Platforms

$

2,809,201

$

1,819,149

Transactions

25,984,721

26,199,292

Total revenue

28,793,922

28,018,441







Cost of revenue:





 Platforms

507,375

378,904

Transactions

19,943,086

20,290,212

Total cost of revenue

20,450,461

20,669,116

Gross profit

8,343,461

7,349,325







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative

9,559,608

9,147,064

Depreciation and amortization

38,816

152,397

Total operating expenses

9,598,424

9,299,461

Loss from operations

(1,254,963)

(1,950,136)







Other income (expenses):





Interest expense

-

(4,000)

Other income

107,308

58,179

Total other income

107,308

54,179







Loss from operations before provision for income taxes

(1,147,655)

(1,895,957)

Provision for income taxes

(27,040)

(39,779)







Loss from continuing operations

(1,174,695)

(1,935,736)







Gain from sale of discontinued operations

214,737

256,995







Net loss

(959,958)

(1,678,741)







Other comprehensive loss





Foreign currency translation

(14,878)

(23,978)

Comprehensive loss

$

(974,836)

$

(1,702,719)







Loss per common share:





Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted

$

(0.05)

$

(0.08)

Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

0.01

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.04)

$

(0.07)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

23,815,761

23,473,105

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

Also from this source

Research Solutions Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019...

Big Ten Academic Alliance Selects Reprints Desk As Document...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Research Solutions, Inc.

Sep 19, 2019, 16:05 ET