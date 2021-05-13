Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

HENDERSON, Nev., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Quarter:

Platform revenue increased 32% to $1.3 million, Annual recurring revenue increased 34% to $5.6 million

Total gross margin improved 80 basis points to 32.4%

Net income of $50,000 , compared to net income of $12,000 in the prior-year quarter

, compared to net income of in the prior-year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $238,000 , an improvement of $93,000

"Our third quarter results include a pair of records within our Platforms business. We achieved 51 net new deployments for the quarter, and Annual Recurring Revenue increased by $534,000, bringing ARR to $5.6 million at the end of the quarter," said Roy W. Olivier, Interim President and CEO of Research Solutions. "This quarter's strong performance within platform deployments reflects the beginning of the payoff of our sales initatives implemented last year."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue increased 4% to $8.3 million, compared to $8.0 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 32% to approximately $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 51 net deployments added in the quarter, with upselling existing cutomer accounts also adding to the increase. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $5.6 million, up 11% sequentially and 34% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $7.0 million, virtually unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Transaction customers count for the quarter was 1,108, compared to 1,115 customers in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts below).

Total gross margin improved 80 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 32.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $2.7 million, a $102,000 increase from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by greater technology and product development expenses.

Net income in the third quarter was $50,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $238,000, a new record and a $93,000 improvement from the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2021 amounted to $11.2 million, compared to $10.2 million as of December 31, 2020. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Conference Call

Research Solutions Interim President and CEO Roy W. Olivier, Executive Chairman of the Board Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10014529

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 3, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10014529, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,





2021 2020 Change % Change

2021 2020 Change % Change

Revenue:





















Platforms $1,344,183 $1,017,789 $326,394 32.1%

$3,706,406 $2,824,059 $882,347 31.2%



Transactions 6,996,349 7,029,617 (33,268) -0.5%

19,832,286 20,348,898 (516,612) -2.5%

Total Revenue 8,340,532 8,047,406 293,126 3.6%

23,538,692 23,172,957 365,735 1.6%























Gross Profit:





















Platforms 1,110,487 839,870 270,618 32.2%

3,051,755 2,333,162 718,594 30.8%



Transactions 1,592,153 1,699,144 (106,991) -6.3%

4,492,043 4,796,187 (304,144) -6.3%

Total Gross Profit 2,702,640 2,539,014 163,627 6.4%

7,543,798 7,129,349 414,450 5.8%

Gross profit as a % of revenue:





















Platforms 82.6% 82.5% 0.1%



82.3% 82.6% -0.3%





Transactions 22.8% 24.2% -1.4%



22.7% 23.6% -0.9%



Total Gross Profit 32.4% 31.6% 0.9%



32.0% 30.8% 1.3%



Operating Expenses:





















Sales and marketing 566,713 626,956 (60,243) -9.6%

1,552,658 1,816,142 (263,484) -14.5%



Technology and product development 664,195 536,238 127,957 23.9%

1,911,903 1,584,148 327,755 20.7%



General and administrative 1,233,604 1,230,580 3,024 0.2%

3,513,416 3,732,300 (218,884) -5.9%



Depreciation and amortization 2,066 5,510 (3,444) -62.5%

8,828 19,908 (11,080) -55.7%



Stock-based compensation 179,345 142,237 37,108 26.1%

786,084 808,541 (22,457) -2.8%



Foreign currency translation loss 6,648 8,648 (2,000) -23.1%

(35,070) 15,315 (50,385) -329.0%

Total Operating Expenses 2,652,571 2,550,169 102,402 4.0%

7,737,819 7,976,354 (238,535) -3.0%

Income (loss) from operations 50,069 (11,155) 61,225 548.8%

(194,020) (847,005) 652,985 77.1%























Other Income (Expenses):





















Other income (expense) 250 23,662 (23,412) -98.9%

884 75,738 (74,854) -98.8%



Provision for income taxes (572) (561) (11) -2.0%

(3,077) (7,861) 4,784 60.9%



Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -



- 117,445 (117,445) -100.0%

Total Other Income (Expenses): (322) 23,101 (23,423) -101.4%

(2,193) 185,322 (187,515) -101.2%

Net income (loss) $ 49,747 $ 11,946 37,802 -316.5%

$ (196,213) $ (661,683) 465,470 70.3%











































Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,





2021 2020 Change % Change

2021 2020 Change % Change

Platforms:





















ARR (Annual recurring revenue):





















Beginning of Period $5,021,054 $3,717,800 $ 1,303,254 35.1%

$4,446,088 $3,224,672 $ 1,221,416 37.9%



Incremental ARR 533,541 432,030 101,511 23.5%

1,108,507 925,158 183,349 19.8%



End of Period $5,554,595 $4,149,830 $ 1,404,765 33.9%

$5,554,595 $4,149,830 $ 1,404,765 33.9%

























Deployments:





















Beginning of Period 461 338 123 36.4%

401 301 100 33.2%



Incremental Deployments 51 36 15 41.7%

111 73 38 52.1%



End of Period 512 374 138 36.9%

512 374 138 36.9%

























ASP (Average sales price):





















Beginning of Period $ 10,892 $ 10,999 $ (108) -1.0%

$ 11,088 $ 10,713 $ 374 3.5%



End of Period $ 10,849 $ 11,096 $ (247) -2.2%

$ 10,849 $ 11,096 $ (247) -2.2%























Transaction Customers:





















Corporate customers 841 845 (4) -0.5%

818 851 (33) -3.9%



Academic customers 267 270 (3) -1.1%

284 278 6 2.2%



Total customers 1,108 1,115 (7) -0.6%

1,102 1,129 (27) -2.4%















































Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2021 2020 Change % Change

2021 2020 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ 49,747 $ 11,946 $ 37,802 316.5%

$ (196,213) $ (661,683) $ 465,470 70.3% Add (deduct):













-



Other income (expense) (250) (23,662) 23,412 98.9%

(884) (75,738) 74,854 98.8%

Foreign currency translation loss 6,648 8,648 (2,000) -23.1%

(35,070) 15,315 (50,385) -329.0%

Provision for income taxes 572 561 11 2.0%

3,077 7,861 (4,784) -60.9%

Depreciation and amortization 2,066 5,510 (3,444) -62.5%

8,828 19,908 (11,080) -55.7%

Stock-based compensation 179,345 142,237 37,108 26.1%

786,084 808,541 (22,457) -2.8%

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- (117,445) 117,445 100.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 238,128 $ 145,240 $ 92,889 64.0%

$ 565,822 $ (3,241) $ 569,063 17558.2%

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding continued momentum in the Company's business andsales initiatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















March 31,











2021

June 30,





(unaudited)

2020

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,233,562

$ 9,311,556

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $56,042 and $88,485, respectively



5,013,089



4,449,260

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



317,220



241,747

Prepaid royalties



743,513



720,367

Total current assets



17,307,384



14,722,930

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $819,607 and $804,999, respectively



15,165



11,276

Deposits and other assets



878



6,155

Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $463,022 and $390,691, respectively



—



72,331

Total assets

$ 17,323,427

$ 14,812,692

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 7,558,319

$ 6,349,845

Deferred revenue



4,601,473



3,524,507

Lease liability, current portion



—



79,326

Total current liabilities



12,159,792



9,953,678

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—



—

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,352,008 and 26,032,263 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



26,352



26,032

Additional paid-in capital



26,631,985



26,134,819

Accumulated deficit



(21,373,012)



(21,176,799)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(121,690)



(125,038)

Total stockholders' equity



5,163,635



4,859,014

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 17,323,427

$ 14,812,692



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 1,344,183

$ 1,017,789

$ 3,706,406

$ 2,824,059

Transactions



6,996,349



7,029,617



19,832,286



20,348,898

Total revenue



8,340,532



8,047,406



23,538,692



23,172,957





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



233,696



177,919



654,651



490,897

Transactions



5,404,196



5,330,473



15,340,243



15,552,711

Total cost of revenue



5,637,892



5,508,392



15,994,894



16,043,608

Gross profit



2,702,640



2,539,014



7,543,798



7,129,349





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



2,650,504



2,544,659



7,728,990



7,956,446

Depreciation and amortization



2,066



5,510



8,828



19,908

Total operating expenses



2,652,570



2,550,169



7,737,818



7,976,354





























Income (loss) from operations



50,070



(11,155)



(194,020)



(847,005)





























Other income



250



23,662



884



75,738





























Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes



50,320



12,507



(193,136)



(771,267)

Provision for income taxes



(572)



(561)



(3,077)



(7,861)





























Income (loss) from continuing operations



49,748



11,946



(196,213)



(779,128)





























Gain from sale of discontinued operations



—



—



—



117,445





























Net income (loss)



49,748



11,946



(196,213)



(661,683)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



(3,333)



(14,677)



3,348



(16,702)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 46,415

$ (2,731)

$ (192,865)

$ (678,385)





























Basic income (loss) per common share:

























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.00

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

Income per share from discontinued operations

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.00

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



26,027,665



24,960,394



25,966,072



24,411,888





























Diluted income (loss) per common share:

























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.00

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

Income per share from discontinued operations

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.00

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



26,565,892



25,717,403



25,966,072



24,411,888



SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

