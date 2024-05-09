Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Research Solutions, Inc.

May 09, 2024, 16:05 ET

Reports 17% Revenue Increase, ARR of $16.6 Million
Positive Net Income and Record Adjusted EBITDA

HENDERSON, Nev., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Summary (compared to prior-year quarter)

  • Total revenue of $12.1 million, a 17% increase.
  • Platform revenue up 76% to $4.0 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 82% to $16.6 million, which includes approximately $11.7 million of B2B recurring revenue and $4.9M of B2C recurring revenue.
  • Gross profit up 36%. Total gross margin improved 630 basis points to 45.2%.
  • Net income of $76,000 or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $237,000 or $0.01 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $961,000, a Company quarterly record, compared to $559,000.
  • Quarterly cash flow from operations of over $2 million, also a Company quarterly record, compared to $0.8 million

"Our third quarter performance reflects the first full quarter of contribution from Scite and continued progress integrating Scite and ResoluteAI within our Article Galaxy platform. While we realized some anticipated churn in ResoluteAI ARR in the quarter, we experienced strong growth in both Scite B2B and B2C ARR, closing some large cross-sell opportunities with existing customers," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "During the quarter we launched two new product offerings, Technology Landscape and Clinical Trial Landscape, both of which harness our ability to simultaneously search across multiple datasets, extracting and synthesizing insights into use case specific outputs as part of our strategy to deliver workflows that save time for our customers.  The highly specialized value proposition for our product offerings continues to grow as we serve as a critical piece of the research process, giving users the opportunity to effectively discover, acquire and manage the most relevant content all in one place. Overall, we believe our offerings and expanded addressable market will deliver meaningful growth and long-term value for our shareholders." 

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue was $12.1 million, a 17% increase from $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter primarily driven by increased platform revenue from the prior-year period which included a full quarter of revenue from the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite.

Platform subscription revenue for the quarter was $4.0 million, a 76% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite, as well as organic growth in the core Article Galaxy platform. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $16.6 million, up 82% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $8.2 million, compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This quarter represents the first comparable period following the acquisition of contracts from FIZ Karlsruhe, which was effective January 1, 2023. The transaction active customer count for the quarter was 1,426, compared to 1,417 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 630 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 45.2%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business, as well as a modest increase in margins in the transactions business.

Total operating expenses were $5.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the additional expense base associated with the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite. 

Net income in the third quarter was $76,000, or $0.00 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to $237,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $961,000, compared to $559,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-785-424-1699
Conference ID: RESEARCH

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 9, 2024 by dialing  1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 11155728, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter


Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,


2024

2023

Change

% Change

2024

2023

Change

% Change

Revenue:









Platforms

$     3,953,403

$   2,249,632

$    1,703,771

75.7 %

$     9,679,179

$     6,379,871

$    3,299,308

51.7 %

Transactions

$     8,162,269

$   8,092,794

69,475

0.9 %

$   22,811,206

$   21,363,864

1,447,342

6.8 %

Total Revenue

12,115,672

10,342,426

1,773,246

17.1 %

32,490,385

27,743,735

4,746,650

17.1 %










Gross Profit:









Platforms

3,382,051

1,981,002

1,401,049

70.7 %

8,239,028

5,627,695

2,611,333

46.4 %

Transactions

2,099,881

2,046,271

53,610

2.6 %

5,758,272

5,152,653

605,619

11.8 %

Total Gross Profit

5,481,932

4,027,273

1,454,659

36.1 %

13,997,300

10,780,348

3,216,952

29.8 %










Gross profit as a % of revenue:









Platforms

85.5 %

88.1 %

-2.5 %

85.1 %

88.2 %

-3.1 %

Transactions

25.7 %

25.3 %

0.4 %

25.2 %

24.1 %

1.1 %

Total Gross Profit

45.2 %

38.9 %

6.3 %

43.1 %

38.9 %

4.2 %










Operating Expenses:









Sales and marketing

1,122,365

642,624

479,741

74.7 %

2,612,308

1,830,448

781,860

42.7 %

Technology and product development

1,371,754

953,677

418,077

43.8 %

3,952,891

2,751,099

1,201,792

43.7 %

General and administrative

2,027,074

1,871,591

155,483

8.3 %

6,593,791

5,004,679

1,589,112

31.8 %

Depreciation and amortization

309,898

18,332

291,566

1590.5 %

525,267

30,486

494,781

1623.0 %

Stock-based compensation

541,002

480,458

60,544

12.6 %

1,729,271

1,264,522

464,749

36.8 %

Foreign currency translation loss

22,177

(72,547)

94,724

NM

15,059

(84,210)

99,269

NM

Total Operating Expenses

5,394,270

3,894,135

1,500,135

38.5 %

15,428,587

10,797,024

4,631,563

42.9 %

Income (loss) from operations

87,663

133,139

(45,476)

-34.2 %

(1,431,286)

(16,675)

(1,414,611)

8483.2 %










Other Income (Expenses):









Other income

31,228

104,331

(73,103)

-70.1 %

547,965

218,095

329,870

151.3 %

Provision for income taxes

(42,590)

(628)

(41,962)

NM 

(82,049)

(5,543)

(76,506)

NM 

Total Other Income (Expenses):

(11,362)

103,703

(115,065)

NM 

465,916

212,552

253,364

119.2 %

Net income (loss)

$          76,301

$      236,842

(160,541)

-67.8 %

$      (965,370)

$        195,877

(1,161,247)

NM









NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$        960,740

$      559,382

$       401,358

71.8 %

$        838,311

$     1,194,123

$     (355,812)

-29.8 %













Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,


2024

2023

Change

% Change

2024

2023

Change

% Change

Platforms:









B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):









  Beginning of Period

$   11,614,748

$   8,776,977

$    2,837,771

32.3 %

$     9,444,130

$     7,922,188

$    1,521,942

19.2 %

   Incremental ARR

38,315

330,704

(292,389)

-88.4 %

2,208,933

1,185,493

1,023,440

86.3 %

  End of Period

$   11,653,063

$   9,107,681

$    2,545,382

27.9 %

$   11,653,063

$     9,107,681

$    2,545,382

27.9 %











Deployments:









  Beginning of Period

942

790

152

19.2 %

835

733

102

13.9 %

   Incremental Deployments

41

25

16

64.0 %

148

82

66

80.5 %

  End of Period

983

815

168

20.6 %

983

815

168

20.6 %











ASP (Average sales price):









  Beginning of Period

$          12,330

$        11,110

$           1,220

11.0 %

$          11,310

$          10,808

$              502

4.6 %

  End of Period

$          11,855

$        11,175

$              680

6.1 %

$          11,855

$          11,175

$              680

6.1 %












B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):









  Beginning of Period

$     3,954,090

$                -

$    3,954,090

$                 -

$                 -

$                -

   Incremental ARR

948,885

-

948,885

NM

4,902,975

-

4,902,975

NM

  End of Period

$     4,902,975

$                -

$    4,902,975

NM

$     4,902,975

$                 -

$    4,902,975

NM












Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue):

$   16,556,038

$   9,107,681

$    7,448,357

81.8 %

$   16,556,038

$     9,107,681

$    7,448,357

81.8 %











Transaction Customers:









Corporate customers

1,105

1,116

(11)

-1.0 %

1,086

986

100

10.1 %

Academic customers

321

301

20

6.6 %

320

300

20

6.7 %

Total customers

1,426

1,417

9

0.6 %

1,406

1,286

120

9.3 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.  For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,


2024

2023

Change

% Change

2024

2023

Change

% Change

Net Income (loss)

$          76,301

$      236,842

$      (160,541)

-67.8 %

$      (965,370)

$        195,877

$  (1,161,247)

NM

 Add (deduct):






-

Other income (expense)

(31,228)

(104,331)

73,103

-70.1 %

(547,965)

(218,095)

(329,870)

151.3 %

Foreign currency translation loss

22,177

(72,547)

94,724

NM

15,059

(84,210)

99,269

117.9 %

Provision for income taxes

42,590

628

41,962

NM

82,049

5,543

76,506

NM

Depreciation and amortization

309,898

18,332

291,566

1590.5 %

525,267

30,486

494,781

1623.0 %

Stock-based compensation

541,002

480,458

60,544

12.6 %

1,729,271

1,264,522

464,749

36.8 %

Gain on sale of disc. ops.

-

-

-

-

-

-

 Adjusted EBITDA

$        960,740

$      559,382

$       401,358

71.8 %

$        838,311

$     1,194,123

$     (355,812)

-29.8 %

About Research Solutions 
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com 

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding enhanced product offerings, additional customers, and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets


March 31, 





2024

June 30, 


(unaudited)

2023

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,221,424

$

13,545,333

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $103,319 and $85,015, respectively

7,323,379

6,153,063

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

635,000

400,340

Prepaid royalties

1,004,790

1,202,678

Total current assets

13,184,593

21,301,414








Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $920,918 and $881,908, respectively

94,078

70,193

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,237,311 and $747,355, respectively
($10,527,713 provisional)

11,029,679

462,068

Goodwill (provisional)

16,493,763


Deposits and other assets

1,086

1,052

Total assets

$

40,803,199

$

21,834,727








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

9,011,868

$

8,079,516

Deferred revenue

8,870,316

6,424,724

Total current liabilities

17,882,184

14,504,240








Non-current liabilities:






Contingent earnout liability

8,792,756


Total liabilities

26,674,940

14,504,240








Commitments and contingencies














Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding




Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,281,424 and
29,487,508 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

32,281

29,487

Additional paid-in capital

37,695,960

29,941,873

Accumulated deficit

(23,488,019)

(22,522,649)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(111,963)

(118,224)

Total stockholders' equity

14,128,259

7,330,487

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

40,803,199

$

21,834,727

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




March 31, 

March 31, 


2024

2023

2024

2023














Revenue:












Platforms

$

3,953,403

$

2,249,632

$

9,679,179

$

6,379,871

Transactions

8,162,269

8,092,794

22,811,206

21,363,864

Total revenue

12,115,672

10,342,426

32,490,385

27,743,735














Cost of revenue:












Platforms

571,352

268,630

1,440,151

752,176

Transactions

6,062,388

6,046,523

17,052,934

16,211,211

Total cost of revenue

6,633,740

6,315,153

18,493,085

16,963,387

Gross profit

5,481,932

4,027,273

13,997,300

10,780,348














Operating expenses:












Selling, general and administrative

5,084,371

3,875,802

14,903,319

10,766,537

Depreciation and amortization

309,898

18,332

525,267

30,486

Total operating expenses

5,394,269

3,894,134

15,428,586

10,797,023














Income (loss) from operations

87,663

133,139

(1,431,286)

(16,675)














Other income

31,228

104,331

547,965

218,095














Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes

118,891

237,470

(883,321)

201,420

Provision for income taxes

(42,590)

(628)

(82,049)

(5,543)














Net income (loss)

76,301

236,842

(965,370)

195,877














Other comprehensive income (loss):












Foreign currency translation

858

(4,149)

6,261

(2,801)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

77,159

$

232,693

$

(959,109)

$

193,076














Basic income (loss) per common share:












Net income (loss) per share

$

-

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

$

0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding

30,020,652

26,929,314

28,377,199

26,820,557














Diluted income (loss) per common share:












Net income (loss) per share

$

-

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

$

0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding

33,511,242

29,791,719

28,377,199

28,837,774

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended




March 31, 


2024

2023








Cash flow from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$

(965,370)

$

195,877

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

525,267

30,486

Fair value of vested stock options

104,502

338,973

Fair value of vested restricted common stock

1,603,820

925,550

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



68,272

Modification cost of accelerated vesting of restricted common stock

20,949


Adjustment to contingent earnout liability

(268,287)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(739,883)

(1,545,695)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(156,026)

(122,700)

Prepaid royalties

197,888

47,760

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

498,584

947,789

Deferred revenue

768,347

986,044

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,589,791

1,872,356








Cash flow from investing activities:






Purchase of property and equipment

(57,761)

(29,976)

Payment for acquisition of Resolute, net of cash acquired

(2,718,253)


Payment for acquisition of Scite, net of cash acquired

(7,305,493)


Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



(297,450)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,081,507)

(327,426)








Cash flow from financing activities:






Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



57,500

Common stock repurchase

(522,024)

(74,556)

Payment of contingent acquisition consideration

(314,960)


Net cash used in financing activities

(836,984)

(17,056)








Effect of exchange rate changes

4,791

1,850

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(9,323,909)

1,529,724

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

13,545,333

10,603,175

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

4,221,424

$

12,132,899








Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:






Cash paid for income taxes

$

82,049

$

5,543








Non-cash investing and financing activities:






Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition

$

36,130

$

144,384

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

